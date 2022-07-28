Love Island: Furious fans made more than 5000 Ofcom complaints in five days

www.ohmymag.co.uk
Love Island: These two islanders are predicted to become millionaires post show
With the grand finale fast approaching, many have been speculating the financial outcome of some of the islanders and it appears some will be make it big with or without winning the show. Who will be scoring big?. According to a source close to the show, Ekin-Su and Gemma are...
Love Island: Coco claims producers edited much of what really went on in the villa
The 27-year-old has spoken to The Sun at length about her time in the villa and believes that producers manipulated her edit to make her seem more sassy than she really is. She explained that she was actually very emotional throughout her entire time in the villa but that very little of that was shown. She said:
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
Nicki Minaj Teases Fans With A Trailer To Her Upcoming 6-Part Documentary
If there is one thing Nick James, aka Nicki Lewinsky, aka Nicki the Boss, aka the one and only Nicki Minaj—is not going to do, is disappoint her fans. She has teased The Barbz with a long-awaited documentary for years. And, it may finally be coming to a screen near you. The first trailer for […]
Coco Lodge reveals having received support from former islanders amid exit
Coco Lodge, who was axed from the villa earlier this month, has revealed that she chose to not benefit from the show's extensive list of duty of care protocols which included counselling. 'Personally, it wasn't for me'. During an interview with Scott McGlynn, of Celebrity Skin Talk, The 27-year-old explained...
The Queen’s low-profile great-nephew has unique talents, here's everything you need to know about him
Princess Margaret’s grandchildren often fade into the background amidst the bigger and more high-profile royal children. Samuel David Benedict Chatto is one of these great-nephews that is hardly spoken about. Who is Samuel Chatto?. Let’s take a deeper look at the monarch’s family tree to understand who Samuel Chatto...
