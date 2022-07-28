ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt reveals his unexpected favourite TV show, and it's British

By Ali Postma
 4 days ago
The Independent

Brad Pitt expresses unlikely love for The Great Pottery Throw Down: ‘Seen every season!’

Brad Pitt has acknowledged his unlikely love for The Great Pottery Throw Down, admitting that he’s “seen every season” of the British reality show.While promoting his forthcoming film Bullet Train – releasing to cinemas on 5 August – the 58-year-old actor, alongside co-stars Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, were asked what their go-to show was to put on when they just “want to watch stuff explode”.During the recent video interview with Joe, Pitt initially said that he had just seen Elvis in theatres, before Tyree Henry cut in to correct him, saying “he said action”.When it came time...
