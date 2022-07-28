State policies on extreme heat seen as critical in mitigating climate change effects

ktbb.com
Florida battles federal LGBTQ protections
(NEW YORK) -- As the federal government aims at expanding protections for LGBTQ people, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state agencies are vowing to dodge those safeguards. In a memo from the Florida education department on Thursday, the agency told state schools to ignore nondiscrimination guidance from the U.S. Department of Education and Department of Agriculture.
Kansas abortion amendment vote seen as a bellwether for post-Roe era
(WICHITA, Kan.) -- On Tuesday, for the first time since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, voters will weigh in directly on abortion in what both sides call a bellwether for the issue in post-Roe America. Kansas primary election ballots include a proposal to amend the state constitution to...
At least 35 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding
(NEW YORK) -- The death toll from the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky continues to rise as more rain hits the region, according to officials. A total of 35 people have been confirmed dead, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday afternoon. Among those killed are four siblings -- ages...
East Texans grieve after death of deputy in line of duty
TYLER — After the death of Smith County Sheriff’s deputy Lorenzo Bustos early Friday morning, East Texans and government officials have reached out to express their condolences. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Judge Nathan Moran asked that all flags across Texas be lowered to half-staff immediately. Governor Greg Abbott responded and said, “Flags may remain at half-staff through the memorial service or upon final interment, at your discretion. Flags should return to full-staff the following day,” a letter from Abbott’s office stated. Deputy Bustos died after being struck by drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop with his training officer.
