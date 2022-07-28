ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

The Wright Move: Wildcat volunteers to move from linebacker to defensive lineman

By Editorial
gueydantoday.com
 4 days ago
www.gueydantoday.com

Comments / 0

gueydantoday.com

David Clark Hayden

David was born on April 27, 1953, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the youngest to two older sisters and never missed an opportunity to be the quintessential annoying baby brother. This led to a lifetime of practical jokes and shenanigans that are now the stuff of legend at family gatherings. When he wasn’t up to no good, David’s parents helped him foster an interest in aviation and space. After high school, he attended A & P school in Somerset, Kentucky, where he graduated as a helicopter mechanic. With his newly acquired skills, he soon realized there were very few helicopters in Kentucky and decided to head toward the Gulf of Mexico. He built a home in Abbeville, LA where he resided for more than forty years. His tinkering was not limited to helicopters. He also held a lifelong interest in British cars. As a longtime member of the New Orleans British Motoring Club, he often traveled to various car shows and rallies frequently bringing home multiple awards. He even went so far as to hold a funkana of his own for several years. The highlight was the seesaw. Cars rolled up one side and tried to perfectly balance to win points. Almost no one succeeded which pleased him to no end.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
NEW IBERIA, LA
stmarynow.com

Four drug arrests by local authorities; attempted murder charges in Franklin

St. Mary and Morgan City officers made four drug-related arrests over the weekend, while Franklin police arrested a man accused of five counts of attempted murder. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 34 complaints and made these arrests:. —Devan...
FRANKLIN, LA

