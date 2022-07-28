The Wright Move: Wildcat volunteers to move from linebacker to defensive lineman

www.gueydantoday.com
Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: New Iberia
Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: New Iberia. New Iberia had a ton of promise coming into 2021, but it didn't manifest in wins. Fast-forward to now, NISH has a new head coach in Josh Lierman.
Two NOLA natives in the mix as Cajuns’ QB battle heats up in Sun Belt West
First-year University of Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Michael Desormeaux inherits a winning program from Billy Napier, now at Florida, but the New Iberia native will have to fill a hole left behind by the departure of quarterback Levi Lewis.
What's in a word? LSU linguistics grad publishes paper on use of 'kyoo' in south Louisiana
For Eunice native and 2019 LSU graduate Lauren Vidrine, one word she grew up hearing hundreds of times during her Cajun upbringing — 'kyoo' — helped shape her path during her teenage years and her time at the university studying linguistics. Now her work studying Cajun English has...
David Clark Hayden
David was born on April 27, 1953, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the youngest to two older sisters and never missed an opportunity to be the quintessential annoying baby brother. This led to a lifetime of practical jokes and shenanigans that are now the stuff of legend at family gatherings. When he wasn’t up to no good, David’s parents helped him foster an interest in aviation and space. After high school, he attended A & P school in Somerset, Kentucky, where he graduated as a helicopter mechanic. With his newly acquired skills, he soon realized there were very few helicopters in Kentucky and decided to head toward the Gulf of Mexico. He built a home in Abbeville, LA where he resided for more than forty years. His tinkering was not limited to helicopters. He also held a lifelong interest in British cars. As a longtime member of the New Orleans British Motoring Club, he often traveled to various car shows and rallies frequently bringing home multiple awards. He even went so far as to hold a funkana of his own for several years. The highlight was the seesaw. Cars rolled up one side and tried to perfectly balance to win points. Almost no one succeeded which pleased him to no end.
Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
Local man hopes his North Side barbershop will make a difference in the community
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Harold “Dudy” Duffy Jr. recently opened his own barbershop on the North side of Lafayette after cutting hair with his father for 34 years. His shop has been open for about six weeks, and so far business is booming. Dudy’s clientele ranges from loyal clients of 30 plus years to new […]
Motorcyclist involved in weekend crash dies
Lafayette Police responded to a major crash involving a motorcycle in the 600 block of S. College Road.
Rider Ejected From Motorcycle, Sent to Hospital Following Crash
Lafayette Police say the rider involved in Sunday evening's crash has been identified as 27-year-old Jake A. Chaisson of Lafayette. He has died from his injuries.
Louisiana widow feels funeral home disrespected husband’s body
Floyd Davenport Jr.'s body was found in the Atchafalaya Basin in January nearly three weeks after he drowned
27-year-old driver dies after losing control of motorcycle in Lafayette
A 27-year-old Lafayette man died Sunday night after losing control of his motorcycle, police said in a news release. The crash occurred around 7:53 p.m. in the 600 block of South College Road. The motorcyclist was driving when he struck a curb and lost control of the vehicle, police said.
Lafayette couple engraves guns for Rugged Ironworx
Larry and Andrea Mosher work together full-time creating and engraving hand-made items to sell in their store in Lafayette.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dead after striking curb, losing control
A motorcyclist is dead following a crash late Sunday on S. College Road in Lafayette.
Police investigating shooting among two groups of juveniles in Opelousas
Opelousas police are investigating a shooting between a group of juveniles. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Rice Lane where police say a group of juveniles came out of a house and began firing shots at each other, according to police. A 16-year-old male was shot on his...
Ville Platte Mayor inaugurated as first black female President of the LMA
Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine has been inaugurated as the first ever female African American president of the Louisiana Municipal Association.
Premier South Roofing faces nearly $250K in fines after ignoring warnings and worker fell to death
Premier South Roofing, a prominent Baton Rouge roofing company, faces nearly $250,000 in federal penalties after the company failed to heed regulators' earlier warnings and an unprotected worker fell 30 feet and died in April. The U.S Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the death of the worker on April...
Four drug arrests by local authorities; attempted murder charges in Franklin
St. Mary and Morgan City officers made four drug-related arrests over the weekend, while Franklin police arrested a man accused of five counts of attempted murder. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 34 complaints and made these arrests:. —Devan...
Person Attempts to Jump From Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital Parking Garage
We are following a developing story from a parking garage at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital. A number of folks on social media reported on Sunday afternoon that a person jumped from a parking garage at the Lafayette hospital. We reached out to the Lafayette Police Department and they issued the...
Witnesses to Downtown Lafayette second degree battery sought
Witnesses to Downtown Lafayette second degree battery sought
Juvenile found guilty in 2021 murder of Donavon Reed
The juvenile arrested in June of 2021 for the murder of Donavon Reed was found guilty in St. Landry Parish on Friday
