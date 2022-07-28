ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, OH

Inventory reduction, new and used inventory, Lincoln Way Sales, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weeklyvillager.com

44 Chrome Shop Now Open

Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
MANTUA, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3

Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
RAVENNA, OH
point2homes.com

1441 River Edge Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240

Enjoy the location having wildlife, scenic views, and much more. Contemporary colonial River Bend Kent, Ohio. 3,800 s.f., 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, double ovens, a cooktop kitchen island with room for prep work and room to sit at the island for a quick meal or snack, a beverage fridge, and a tremendous amount of counter space & cabinets. The kitchen blends into the great room with a stunning stone fireplace, woodburning with ventless gas logs. Great for cozy nights in the family room, a gourmet kitchen, and foyer, which has hardwood, and a formal study, the foyer welcomes you to this home. Sliding glass french door open side porch. The dining room has beautiful hardwood flooring and wooden baseboards & crown molding, and the laundry/mud room & powder room have marble flooring on the first floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, The primary bedroom has a jetted jacuzzi, and balcony, and an ensuite bedroom with tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The primary bedroom w/Jacuzzi bath with two walk-in closets. The other 2 bedrooms have traditional closets and a full bath off the wide hallway. All bathrooms have marble flooring. The 3rd floor is finished with carpet. Full walk-out to the garage basement, 3-car garage, double-tiered back deck, covered porch across part of the front of the house and down 1 side, mature landscaping with gorgeous natural woods in the private back yard, a path leading to the Cuyahoga River enjoyed by many along w/fishing.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lisbon, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Hillsboro, OH
Local
Ohio Business
cleveland19.com

3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Boa Constrictor discovered on lawn in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A four-to-five-foot-long snake that turned out to be a boa constrictor was found coming out of a wooded area and going onto a lawn in the Wolfhurst area early Monday morning. Belmont County Cpl. Elizabeth Sall responded to the call and retrieved the snake, believed to be an escaped pet. Cpl. […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Mastercard#Debit Card#Auction#Lincoln Way Sales#New Used Inventory#St Rt#Kiko#L Cummins#Dodge#Hillsboro Slt 8 X
Cleveland Scene

Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 3, Jim Traficant for Sheriff

Episode 3 of "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH," the new weekly podcast from Marc Smerling ("The Kink," "Crimetown") and Sony Music, is now available for streaming below or download wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe to "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" on Apple podcasts here. In this week's installment, "After Youngstown's steel...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wtuz.com

Man Causes Two Crashes, Cited for Fifth DUI

Nick McWilliams reporting – A man from Richland has been taken into custody, causing two incidents, and sending two to the hospital. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post, 39-year-old Chad Cordwell was driving a GMC pickup Saturday, which was reported stolen out of Mansfield earlier in the afternoon.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
greatlakesecho.org

Ohio man pleads guilty to illegally shooting bald eagle

An Ohio man who admitted fatally shooting a bald eagle will be banned from hunting for five years and has agreed to pay $20,000 as part of his sentence. Half the money will go to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, a nonprofit funder of conservation projects, as restitution. The other $10,000 is a fine.
DOVER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
WKYC

OSHP: Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A 79-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle crash took place in Stark County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on SR 172 (Lincoln Way) in Perry Township. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3

AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
AKRON, OH
WTRF

Accident on Fort Henry Bridge 1-70 westbound

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department confirms there is a vehicle accident on I-70 westbound on the Fort Henry Bridge Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred on the on ramp from Main Street. You can see the scene on the Wheeling Tunnel traffic cam here. Officers are on...
WHEELING, WV
wisr680.com

Investigation Continues Into Well Pad Theft

Authorities are continuing to investigate a theft that recently occurred at a well pad in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, troopers were called to a well pad on Baird Road in Mahoning Township early Saturday morning for a theft of batteries from the site. It was not immediately known how the suspect or suspects gained access to the site or the batteries.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy