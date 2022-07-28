Inventory reduction, new and used inventory, Lincoln Way Sales, and misc.

www.farmanddairy.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
weeklyvillager.com
44 Chrome Shop Now Open
Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
weeklyvillager.com
Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3
Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
point2homes.com
1441 River Edge Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240
Enjoy the location having wildlife, scenic views, and much more. Contemporary colonial River Bend Kent, Ohio. 3,800 s.f., 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, double ovens, a cooktop kitchen island with room for prep work and room to sit at the island for a quick meal or snack, a beverage fridge, and a tremendous amount of counter space & cabinets. The kitchen blends into the great room with a stunning stone fireplace, woodburning with ventless gas logs. Great for cozy nights in the family room, a gourmet kitchen, and foyer, which has hardwood, and a formal study, the foyer welcomes you to this home. Sliding glass french door open side porch. The dining room has beautiful hardwood flooring and wooden baseboards & crown molding, and the laundry/mud room & powder room have marble flooring on the first floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, The primary bedroom has a jetted jacuzzi, and balcony, and an ensuite bedroom with tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The primary bedroom w/Jacuzzi bath with two walk-in closets. The other 2 bedrooms have traditional closets and a full bath off the wide hallway. All bathrooms have marble flooring. The 3rd floor is finished with carpet. Full walk-out to the garage basement, 3-car garage, double-tiered back deck, covered porch across part of the front of the house and down 1 side, mature landscaping with gorgeous natural woods in the private back yard, a path leading to the Cuyahoga River enjoyed by many along w/fishing.
Where are the companies in Portage County emitting the most toxic chemicals?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Earlier this year, we reported that a quarter of Ohioans live near a facility that emitted toxic chemicals into the land, water, or air. But where are those facilities in Northeast Ohio, and how close are they to where you live?. Portage County hosts 22 facilities that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
Farm and Dairy
2022 Trumbull County Fair sale
(Submitted photos and information) Buyer: Roman Supply Co. Inc. Buyer: Green & Golden Farm, in memory of Grandpa Richard Allen Houk.
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
Boa Constrictor discovered on lawn in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A four-to-five-foot-long snake that turned out to be a boa constrictor was found coming out of a wooded area and going onto a lawn in the Wolfhurst area early Monday morning. Belmont County Cpl. Elizabeth Sall responded to the call and retrieved the snake, believed to be an escaped pet. Cpl. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Scene
Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 3, Jim Traficant for Sheriff
Episode 3 of "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH," the new weekly podcast from Marc Smerling ("The Kink," "Crimetown") and Sony Music, is now available for streaming below or download wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe to "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" on Apple podcasts here. In this week's installment, "After Youngstown's steel...
youngstownlive.com
Eat Fresh! Your Go-To List of 2022 Mahoning County Farmers Markets
Summer’s not just the season for outdoor concerts, swimming, and warm nights on the patio – it’s also the time for tasty local produce from Mahoning County’s many farmers markets. When you buy your produce locally, you’re not just helping a local food grower, or getting...
wtuz.com
Man Causes Two Crashes, Cited for Fifth DUI
Nick McWilliams reporting – A man from Richland has been taken into custody, causing two incidents, and sending two to the hospital. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post, 39-year-old Chad Cordwell was driving a GMC pickup Saturday, which was reported stolen out of Mansfield earlier in the afternoon.
greatlakesecho.org
Ohio man pleads guilty to illegally shooting bald eagle
An Ohio man who admitted fatally shooting a bald eagle will be banned from hunting for five years and has agreed to pay $20,000 as part of his sentence. Half the money will go to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, a nonprofit funder of conservation projects, as restitution. The other $10,000 is a fine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flames engulf 150-year-old Medina County home
Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a Medina County century home on Saturday.
OSHP: Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Stark County
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A 79-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle crash took place in Stark County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on SR 172 (Lincoln Way) in Perry Township. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
Many questions to be answered before Canton HOF Village project proceeds
As a Stark County resident I appreciate finally get some answers on the viability of the HOF Village expansion project with this CLEVELAND Plain Dealer report. “Sports-themed village finally taking shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but financing challenges remain”. Still more information (balance sheet data...
PSP IDs victim hit by semi while changing tire on I-80
511PA Statewide posted an alert to their Twitter around 5:15 a.m.
Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3
AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
WTRF
Accident on Fort Henry Bridge 1-70 westbound
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department confirms there is a vehicle accident on I-70 westbound on the Fort Henry Bridge Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred on the on ramp from Main Street. You can see the scene on the Wheeling Tunnel traffic cam here. Officers are on...
Local discount movie theater to close Sunday
Encore Cinema 6 in the Great East Plaza made the announcement on its Facebook page.
wisr680.com
Investigation Continues Into Well Pad Theft
Authorities are continuing to investigate a theft that recently occurred at a well pad in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, troopers were called to a well pad on Baird Road in Mahoning Township early Saturday morning for a theft of batteries from the site. It was not immediately known how the suspect or suspects gained access to the site or the batteries.
Comments / 0