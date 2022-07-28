Mastercard Posts Upbeat Q2 Results as Cross-Border Spending Increases

www.tipranks.com
AMD Stock Jumps 3.1% as Chips Bill Advances; All Eyes on Q2 Results
AMD rose 3.1% on July 29 after Congress passed the CHIPS+ bill. Meanwhile, investors have their eyes on the company’s Q2 earnings results, which are slated to be announced on August 2. Leading semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) saw its shares rise 3.1% on July 29....
PerkinElmer Reports Upbeat Q2 Earnings, Announces Divestiture
PKI stock rose 2% in Monday’s pre-market trade, and there are multiple reasons behind this uptick. Massachusetts-based life sciences and diagnostics company PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) has reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, the company has signed an agreement to sell its Applied, Food, and Enterprise Services businesses.
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
Investors can use these insights to trade with precision today. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Seattle-based Getty Images Holdings (NYSE: GETY) topped the list on Monday, with its shares...
3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Consider from UBS’ Conviction List
UBS Group (UBS) recently released a list of top-conviction plays, as it believes the broader economic state calls for investors to divert from a broad-based equities portfolio. Conviction investing is a tactical approach, which means that investors overweight a small number of stocks in the short run, and it can be profitable if done correctly. Here are three high-conviction plays contracted from UBS’ list that I’m bullish on.
Centrica brought dividends back as rising energy prices lifted its profits
British energy solution provider Centrica’s profits soared along with the prices of gas and power. The company made the shareholders happy by returning dividend payments after the pandemic. Centrica (GB:CNA) posted its interim results for H1 2022, which ended on June 30. The profits jumped to £1.3 Billion in...
Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts
Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with.
Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022
Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still...
Here’s Why AVYA Stock Closed 57% Down on Friday
Avaya sinks following the release of preliminary third-quarter results and the removal of its CEO. Shares of technology company Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) plunged 57% on Friday after it reported preliminary results for the fiscal third quarter (ended June 30) and announced the ouster of CEO Jim Chirico. Meanwhile,...
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 01: What You Need to Know
The stock market ended July with remarkable gains amid mounting worries of a recession. However, stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector is slowing down across the world. Stocks Finish Monday’s Session in Negative Territory. Last Updated 4:15PM EST. Stock indices finished...
Procter & Gamble Drops 6% on Mixed Q4 Results
Investors were not enthused about Procter & Gamble’s earnings, which missed estimates. However, the company’s revenue growth amid supply chain constraints was impressive. Consumer goods major The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported mixed results for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022. Although revenues surpassed the estimates, earnings failed to do so. Consequently, shares of the company declined by almost 6%.
Expert Analyst Jason Seidl Says Canadian Rail Stocks Will Recover; What About CP and CNR?
Our “Expert Analyst” believes that the Canadian rail sector is poised for volume recovery in the second half of the year, boosted by higher grain output and coal production. Let’s look at his views on two of Canada’s leading railway stocks. In today’s “Expert Spotlight,” we...
American Tower Stock: Valuation Stretched; Small Cells Could Pose Risk
American Tower has been a relative pillar of stability in this market. That said, with such a high multiple and potential disruption from small cells, the cell-tower giant may be destined for subpar returns, moving forward. The recent bout of market volatility calls for high-quality defensive dividend payers like American...
Intuit Stock May See Valuation Headwinds despite Predictable Business Model
Intuit’s cloud-based accounting and tax preparation software solutions have the ability to generate predictable cash flows. As a result, the company should wrap up fiscal 2022 with robust momentum. Although the company’s stock trades at a premium due to Intuit’s unique qualities, it should still make for a solid long-term investment.
This Insider Bought Beacon Stock Worth $5.99M Just Days before Results
A corporate insider bagged $5.99 million worth of BECN stock last week. The insider activity spiked investors’ interest and the stock inched up 0.7% on July 29. Last week, CD&R Boulder Holdings, L.P. bought shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) worth $5.99 million. This attracted investors’ attention and shares of Beacon rose 0.7% to close at $60.02 on Friday.
AbbVie Stock Declined 4.2% on Friday Despite Upbeat Q2 Performance
Setting aside a significant portion of funds for litigation may have hurt investors’ confidence, which also impacted ABBV stock on Friday. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has reported encouraging results for the second quarter of 2022. However, following the results, shares of the company declined 4.2% on Friday. This could be due to weakness in the company’s hematologic oncology and aesthetics portfolios, and its decision to set aside $2.20 billion for litigation.
3 Bruised Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential, According to Analysts
Wall Street remains incredibly upbeat on the following hard-hit dividend payers going into the second half. Though recession looms, the following companies seem well-equipped enough to pole-vault over the now lowered earnings bars ahead of them. Dividend stocks have been quite steady in the first-half bout of market turbulence. Though...
Colgate-Palmolive Raises Organic Sales Outlook on Record Q2 Growth
Colgate-Palmolive posted a record 9% organic growth, the highest in over ten years, on the back of higher pricing and robust performance across all segments. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates, driven by robust performance across all segments. Furthermore, the company posted a record 9% organic growth and increased its FY2022 outlook for organic sales growth.
Raymond James Analyst Bullish on These Oil and Gas Stocks
The TipRanks Expert Center brings to you the top picks of an experienced analyst from the basic materials sector. According to this top analyst, these two stocks are poised to grow significantly in the near term. The volatile economic situation prevalent globally has not spared the basic materials industry. However,...
What Does Falling Food Prices Mean for These Stocks?
A drop in food prices may be a positive sign for those hoping for inflation to cool down. However, it may squeeze the profit margins of some companies in the food supply chain. The global prices of major food commodities such as wheat and corn have declined in recent weeks...
What is the Future of Energy Stocks?
As recession fears hit the headlines, Brent crude prices have declined over 6% in one month. However, underinvestment in new supply and ongoing supply bottlenecks support a higher price environment. TipRanks’ valuable datasets shed light on how energy stocks could fare in the coming quarters. So far, energy stocks...
