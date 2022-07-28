Elected Leaders Get an Earful about the River Des Peres

www.riverfronttimes.com
tricky italian
4d ago
A lot good Cory Bush and Jones are. Going to do they are useless
Don Bresnan
3d ago
They don't even pick up trash , much less fix River Des Peres,So much for The Yacht Club ! 🤣
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler Texas
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
ST. LOUIS – A new area code will soon be activated in St. Louis City and County. Earlier this year, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) announced the 314 area code would be exhausted by the third quarter of 2022, prompting the creation of an overlay plan with a new 557 area code.
Hancock & Kelley: Missouri primary homestretch
ST. LOUIS – We start with the shifting landscape in Missouri politics. Until recently, polls were showing former Governor Eric Greitens in the lead in the Republican primary. Some new polls show state Attorney General Eric Schmitt racing into the lead with Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in second and Greitens trailing in third place.
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri
Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
Kirkwood Fire Department Restructuring
Several firefighters were formally promoted at the July 21 Kirkwood City Council meeting as part of restructuring efforts for the Kirkwood Fire Department. The restructuring created three battalion chief positions, which oversee the captains and report to the assistant chief. The restructuring is part of an effort to improve command structure and the reporting process within the Kirkwood Fire Department. Pictured above are, from left to right: Fire Marshal Robert Sumpter, Battalion Chief Dennis Fischer, Battalion Chief Justin Janes, Battalion Chief Craig Hayes, Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin, Assistant Chief Brian Zaitz, Chief Jim Silvernail, Captain Johnny Johnson, Captain Bryan Kertz and Captain Matt Mathes.
MoDOT representative addresses recent interstate flooding
FOX 2 investigative reporter Elliott Davis questioned MoDOT District Engineer Tom Blair about all the flooded highways and interstates during the flooding this past Tuesday.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missouri Nonprofit Free Thought Brings Better Books to Jail
“All it takes is one book to change a life,” says Christina Hake of Free Thought, a Missouri-based nonprofit that donates reading material to juvenile and adult pretrial detention centers across the state and beyond. Hake and Emily Boullear founded Free Thought in 2020. Although based in Kansas City,...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Hartmann: Hooray! It's 1893 Again in the City of St. Louis
If all else fails to restore the city of St. Louis to its former glory, there's always this sci-fi strategy: Why not turn back the clock a century or two?. Jumping into a time machine makes perfect sense. Today, the city ranks 72nd in population with 298,034 residents. But if everyone would hop back to say, 1890, they'd be transported to a city of St. Louis ranked fifth in the U.S. with a population of 451,770.
$2.65M penthouse has epic views of Clayton, St. Louis County
CLAYTON, Mo. – There are many good reasons why a person or family will choose a particular place to call home. Maybe it’s the neighborhood and the schools, or perhaps its architectural features and amenities. Whatever the reason, something just feels right about a place. But on occasion, a wonderous view is enough of a catalyst to put pen to paper and move right in.
Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake
A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
Tourism grants announced for local projects, including alpine coaster
The state of Illinois is handing-out $10 million in tourism grants, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Among the grants awarded this time are $500,000 amounts each for the installation of an alpine coaster at Aerie’s Resort in Grafton and for raceway improvements at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison.
North City residents receive aid after flooding
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- North St. Louis has been deemed one of the hardest hit areas from this week’s flooding. Friday, city and state lawmakers visited people’s homes to reassure the neighborhood that help is on the way. “It’s personal to me because I’m born, raised and live...
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
This Elsberry, Missouri Mansion Also Includes Underground Caves
Do you love mansions? Who doesn't? What about highway 79? I have found a mansion in Elsberry, Missouri that checks those boxes plus includes underground caves. This very unique property in or near Elsberry doesn't include a lot of inside pictures likely because what makes it unique lies underground. It's 2662 N Highway 79 in Elsberry. It's a 5-bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom estate that has space above and below ground. The listing on Realtor shows you what lies beneath.
St. Louis reels from another round of dangerous floodwaters that damaged homes
(CNN) -- Amid record-breaking rainfall, St. Louis resident Margaret Shellert is facing the full brunt of devastating back-to-back flooding events this week. After the region was hit with torrential rains Monday and Tuesday, a second round of storms Thursday exacerbated conditions even further for her and many in the city.
Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported at least four separate shooting incidents in Downtown and Downtown West this past weekend. Multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital. Property and cars were also damaged by flying bullets. Residents said they’re fed up with the ongoing shootings, drag racing and general chaos on weekends. They said they want the city to do more to stop it.
Why Missouri researchers are testing for caffeine in your wastewater
Scientists are having to test for another molecule in wastewater samples for accurate results following the recent climate across the state.
Sugarfire’s Friday special to benefit employees impacted by flash floods
The "WRappers delight” special includes wet brisket, mac and cheese, honey badger barbecue sauce, and cheddar cheese all wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
Hundreds in Ferguson devastated by flooding, city seeks millions in relief
Flash flooding damaged at least 100 homes this week in Ferguson. City officials are now asking FEMA for up to $5 million in funding to help with relief efforts.
Eckert's Farm in Belleville Reopens Sunflower Field
Our weather has been anything but pleasant recently with brutal heat waves and historic flash floods, but we're in for a slight relief this week — and that leaves us all looking for something to do. Sunflowers are in full bloom across the metro area, and Eckert's Farm's (951...
