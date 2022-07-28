ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions training camp notebook: Day 2 top observations

By Jeff Risdon
 4 days ago
The heat came on for Day 2 of Detroit Lions training camp. A sunny, unusually muggy morning session saw the players take to the field to build upon a largely productive first day.

Once again, the players were just in helmets and shells, i.e. no full contact as mandated by the collective bargaining agreement. That will change for Friday’s morning session now that the Lions have had two 90-minute practices.

Here’s what I saw, heard and noted from the second day in Allen Park.

RBs in the passing game

My early focus in practice was on the running backs in a receiving drill. Technically multiple drills, some including coverage but mostly just working on catching the ball and polishing receiving skills.

As expected, D’Andre Swift stood out. His footwork on his routes is incredibly precise and he easily snatches the ball from the air. He made a shoestring grab on an intentionally low throw and kept his feet inbounds while pressed to the sideline.

Craig Reynolds also thrived in the passing game drills. Reynolds made an excellent over-the-shoulder catch on a well-thrown deep ball from Tim Boyle while never breaking stride. No. 46 has worked on his hands this offseason and it shows. Reynolds beautifully sold a screen pass fake that earned him some coaching praise, too.

The only drops came from Godwin Igwebuike and Greg Bell, one apiece. Jermar Jefferson twice failed to keep his feet inbounds on the sideline drill, earning a disappointing conversation with RB coach Duce Staley. Jefferson’s attention to detail has been an ongoing issue for the second-year RB.

Back to Swift. He absolutely torched the defense on a RB wheel route that saw him get three full steps on CB Will Harris in about 25 yards and the safety (Brady Breeze) unaware in over-the-top help. But Goff threw the ball to Josh Reynolds on an inside seam route, albeit one that was also pretty wide open.

Unfortunate injury

Undrafted rookie running back Greg Bell suffered the first injury of camp. Bell was running a swing route out of the backfield midway through practice when he yelped and instantly grasped at his upper left leg. It happened about 10 yards from me and Bell was in obvious pain from what looked like a hamstring injury.

Bell did not return to practice after being tended to by trainers. Head coach Dan Campbell came over to check on Bell.

A sign of the real nature of pro football: The drills continued with Bell lying on the ground. The staff simply moved the drill’s starting point ahead a few yards so he was out of the way of the action.

Boyle vs. Blough

Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) talks to quarterback coach Mark Brunell, left, during the first day of training camp July 27, 2022 in Allen Park.

The backup QBs, Tim Boyle and David Blough, did a lot of throwing on Thursday. On this day, Boyle had a clearly better performance.

It started with the RB drills, where Boyle was tasked with hitting moving targets between large tackling dummies. He did not miss and was able to adjust velocity and height on the ball at the behest of the coaches.

(That might seem like a basic skill for an NFL QB, but it’s one Boyle wasn’t always capable of last year)

Boyle’s good day carried into the 7-on-7 passing drills with the WRs and TEs incorporated. He has the strongest arm of the QB trio and it showed. Boyle threw several perfect strikes down the field. One in particular stood out, a deep outside dig route to WR Quintez Cephus. Cornerback Will Harris read the route impressively and tried to jump it but Boyle’s throw sizzled into Cephus just in time.

Blough had some timing and ball placement issues with receivers in the drills. He airmailed a ball a good 10 feet over Tom Kennedy’s head on a 12-yard out route. It’s to be expected on just the second day and working primarily with unfamiliar depth receivers, but it stood out nonetheless with Boyle and starter Jared Goff both looking sharp.

The pass catchers

It was an interesting start to the WR drills in that the players didn’t appear to go through the route or release drills in any real order connected to the depth chart. Amon-Ra St. Brown was first in line but the order behind him was somewhat random, with UDFA Corey Sutton in front of starter DJ Chark, and Josh Reynolds ahead of only Tom Kennedy in the reps. Don’t read anything into that order.

The hands were great today across the board from the wide receivers. I saw just one legit dropped pass, from undrafted rookie Josh Johnson (who also put a couple on the ground on Wednesday, per other reporters). St. Brown and Chark both flashed their strong-but-soft hands repeatedly and at all layers of the field. Reynolds put one ball on the ground when CB Jeff Okudah got two hands on him just after the ball hit his hands. Several of us in the media throng debated whether it was a catch-and-fumble or a drop. The NFL replay review would still be going on…

The tight ends were not as sure-handed. Undrafted rookie Nolan Givan had two bounce up off his hands, a cardinal sin when working the middle of the field. Pro Bowl veteran T.J. Hockenson had a bad drop on a short out route, too.

Rookie LB watch

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Lions have two rookie draft picks at linebacker, so I decided to focus some attention on the Day 3 duo.

Malcolm Rodriguez consistently reps with the third-team defense. It’s impossible not to notice how short he is relative to his LB mates. He’s listed at 5-11 but that seems generous when Rodriguez is standing next to 6-1 Jarrad Davis or 6-3 Anthony Pittman, his two primary running mates with the third-team defense.

Because pads aren’t on and tackling is forbidden, it’s difficult to do more than evaluate instincts and coverage skills. Rodriguez certainly has the former in droves. He’s always — always — in the right hole in the run game, something that Davis failed at badly in a couple of team reps (some things never change). In coverage, his lack of length is evident. TEs Brock Wright and Garrett Griffin each got the better of Rodriguez by using their size to shield him off on short routes, plays where a longer LB could perhaps make a play on the ball.

Houston moves all over the field. He spent most of Thursday working as a defensive end with the third string, flopping both left and right side duties. Houston smartly blew up a screen pass when he correctly read the TE being a little too eager to let him get up the field, a play that earned No. 59 some love from his coaches and linemates. Houston definitely has closing speed and doesn’t hesitate when he senses something, but his role–at this point anyway–seems more of a pass-rush-only SAM backer/EDGE than any more traditional off-ball LB work.

Quick hits

–The kicking competition went to Austin Seibert. Both Seibert and Riley Patterson got five FG attempts, starting at 25 yards and moving out to 43 yards. Seibert was right down the middle on all five. Patterson missed the first kick, pushing the 25-yarder wide right, and had a close-shave make on the penultimate kick.

–The last rep of practice on the reserve’s field was a rough one. Blough threw a screen pass a little behind Nolan Givan, who dropped it despite a coverage miscommunication that left him with yards of open field in front.

–Didn’t see a lot of the line play (no pads means the focus goes elsewhere) but it was hard to miss first-round rookie Aidan Hutchinson spinning inside for a would-be sack against last year’s first-rounder, right tackle Penei Sewell. Then again, Hutchinson spun it so quickly it might have been missed with an ill-timed blink. He’s good, folks…

–Saw Devin Funchess up close for the first time in camp. He’s definitely not playing wide receiver anymore with the bulk he’s added. Funchess is listed at 6-4 and 235 but I’d guess he’s over 240 now, and it’s good weight added. He’s done fine in the first two days.

–It’s worth watching more closely once the pads come on, but the reserve defensive front is consistently getting the better of the reserve O-line depth, particularly at tackle.

–I blew my shot at making a one-handed catch on a ball that bounced high toward me. My volleyball background was evident. The Hard Knocks crew assured me it won’t make the show…

