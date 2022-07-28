NY state Senator Dan Stec discusses law and order issues

www.wamc.org
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky resigns
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, resigned on Friday. He had served Nassau County’s south shore since 2016 and co-chaired the state environmental committee. The resignation was unexpected. Kaminski was scheduled to finish his term on December 31, 2022. In a letter, Kaminsky told Majority Leader Andrea...
15 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For August 2022
Summer is in full swing all across New York State. As we enter August, as a community of New Yorkers, let's all work together to make sure our homes and communities are a safe place to end summer on a positive note. The way we keep it safe, we watch...
With inflation up, New York Republicans revive call for spending cap
Republicans in the state Senate on Monday called for a formalized cap on state spending in New York's budget as inflationary costs continue to take their toll. The conference released a report highlighting the effects of inflation on New Yorkers' wallets and proposed a 10-point package of propoals meant to curtail the impact of higher consumer prices. That includes a formal 2% cap on spending increases in the state budget as well as targeted tax relief, a lowering of housing costs and approving measures meant to reduce energy prices.
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
NY congressional candidate supports mandatory military service, but only for men
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino won’t be answering questions from debate moderators ahead of the August primary for New York’s 23rd district, but he did take questions from a group of right-wing supporters at a campaign stop this week in Jamestown. The Jamestown...
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down A Cheektowaga Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
Health Department update on polio in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) – The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) updated New Yorkers on polio in New York State Monday. This follows the identification of a case of polio in a Rockland County resident. The NYSDOH launched wastewater surveillance, among other detection efforts, and detected the virus...
Escaped Cows Causing A Beef Between Upstate New York Farm and Animal Santuary
A cow controversy is causing a beef with some New York State farmers and a animal sanctuary. A couple of cows in Niagara County heard a rumor that they were being sent to slaughter and they wanted to seek sanctuary. Ok, it probably didn't happen like that exactly, but that...
The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State History
Last week the second tornado of 2022 touched down in New York State. The tornado, which touched down near Java, New York was confirmed as an F2 tornado that lasted around 15 minutes and grew to be around 500 yards. Some barns were damaged and some buildings were blown down...
NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced that flags on all state buildings will be flown at half-staff on Sunday and Monday to honor fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was fatally shot while in the line of duty. Flags were directed by the governor to be lowered...
New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announce online exam for new motor vehicle representatives
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announced Monday that the civil service exam will now be offered online for the first time. The exam opened Monday, Aug. 1, and will be available until Wednesday, Aug. 31. "This is an excellent opportunity...
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
State Disaster Emergency declared in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — An Executive Order was issued Friday night, declaring the ongoing Monkeypox outbreak as a State Disaster Emergency in New York. The Executive Order enables the state to respond more swiftly to the outbreak and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.
NYC speed cameras to operate 24/7 starting Monday: Here’s how we got here
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Starting Monday, the 2,000-plus speed cameras installed across New York City will start ticketing motorists 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The city’s school zone speed camera program has come a long way since it was first enacted in 2013...
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
Hochul: state will pick up extra costs for 40 hour farm week
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - If New York decides to force farmers to pay overtime to workers after 40 hours, Governor Hochul continues to say the state will pick up the extra costs. Hochul’s comment came during a visit to Mapleview Dairy in Madrid Friday. “If this happens over...
Can Your Job Legally Drug Test You For Marijuana In New York State?
New York State's adult-use cannabis industry is in its infancy, so there's still a lot that needs to be spelled out when it comes to what is legal and illegal when it comes to recreational marijuana. Some people, including employers, are still having a tough time adjusting to the fact that marijuana use in adults over the age of 21 is now legal. Previously, many workplaces used drug testing to ensure their employees were not consuming cannabis. But, is it legal to drug test now?
What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?
Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
