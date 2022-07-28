JetBlue to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion

www.cbsnews.com
Los Angeles port sounds alarm over cargo backlog
Ships packed with holiday gifts are starting to flood America's ports, including in Los Angeles. But 35,000 containers are clogging the docks, waiting for trains to transport cargo across the country. Carter Evans takes a look.
Stocks dip at start of August as earnings and economic reports leave investors "a little cautious"
Stocks on Wall Street gave up early gains and closed slightly lower Monday as investors began another busy week of company earnings and economic reports. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain to end down 11.7 points, or 0.3%, to close at 4,118.6. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 46.7 points to 32,708, or 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Smaller company stocks also gave back some of their recent gains, nudging the Russell 2000 0.1% lower.
