1 In 30 Million Orange Lobster Noticed in Delivery and Rescued By Restaurant Workers

www.goodnewsnetwork.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
"Climate change problems are real,” says Republican Mayor Francis SuarezToni KorazaMiami, FL
5 Day Itinerary in Miami BeachJoJo's Cup of MochaMiami Beach, FL
Related
insideedition.com
3 Women Seen Trashing Fast Food Restaurant After Reportedly Being Charged $1.75 for Extra Sauce
Three women were caught on camera completely trashing a fast food restaurant in New York City, reportedly because they were charged $1.75 for extra sauce. The violent episode happened at Bel Fries around 4:10 a.m. Sunday on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Shocking video shows the three women hurling glass...
FOXBusiness
Subway offering free sandwiches for life to first person who gets footlong tattoo
Subway is offering free sandwiches for life to one person who gets a footlong tattoo on their torso during the sandwich shop's promotional event this week. Fans of the sandwich restaurant are invited to a block party on Wednesday in Las Vegas, where the first person who receives a 12″ by 12″ logo of its new Subway Series promotion on their sternum or back will be awarded free sandwiches for life, given as $50,000 worth of gift cards every year.
Woman demands that waiter at restaurant fetch phone she dropped in the toilet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I spent years and years of my life waitressing and a number of different kids of establishments and feel like I could fill a book with all the stories I have of the wacky things people did to me and my fellow servers during that time.
I visited the Guy Fieri restaurant that's on every Carnival cruise, and it was a far cry from an average fast-food meal
I tried Guy's Burger Joint, a Guy Fieri-created restaurant that's on all Carnival Cruise Line ships. The menu has five different burgers and a wide array of toppings and sauces. My favorite burger had two patties — one was made of beef and the other of bacon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lauren Boebert’s Shooters Grill restaurant closes after landlord declines to extend lease
Lauren Boebert’s Shooters Grill in Colorado has closed down after the restaurant’s landlords refused to extend the lawmaker’s lease. The Republican lawmaker’s eatery in the town of Rifle was famous for having waitresses armed with handguns and shut its doors for the final time on Sunday, she confirmed.“We were like a family. I would say Shooters, for any employee, was their life,” she told The Post Independent about the restaurant that opened in May 2013.“We lived and breathed it every single day. They were a part of this culture and brand that we created in Rifle, and there was a...
Video Shows Taco Bell Employees Allegedly Pouring Piping Hot Water On Customers
The fast-food chain Taco Bell is facing a lawsuit filed by two customers who claim one of its employees poured scalding water on them after they went to the counter to contest their orders. Now the victims are claiming they suffered from severe burns, according to NBC News. The reported...
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
Thrillist
More Than 10,000 Pounds of Pepperoni Pizza Have Been Recalled
Florida-based pizza company Ready Dough Pizza announced a recall of more than 10,000 pounds of pepperoni pizza products on July 15. The products were distributed without any federal inspection, an announcement shared by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. In addition to not getting an inspection, the packages are misbranded. The pizzas contain milk, wheat, and soybeans, which are allergens. However, FSIS says some of the products have no ingredient label, and others have the wrong label, which is a problem for anyone with allergies to these items.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
Watch: Video appears to show Taco Bell worker pouring scalding water on customers in Dallas
NBC News obtained an edited compilation of surveillance video from the plaintiffs' attorneys of an incident at a Taco Bell in Dallas. The footage captured the moment a Taco Bell employee appeared to pour scalding hot water on two customers in Texas, according to a lawsuit.July 23, 2022.
First Starbucks, then Amazon, now a Korean BBQ restaurant union. Wage workers know they deserve more
These unprecedented waves of unionizing suggest that the social contract underlying our economy is up for renewal, and wage workers want and deserve more.
I’m a fast food pro – how to save $3 on a McFlurry with my hack
IF you are creative – you might be able to save some money at McDonald’s every time you order. These days fast food could be quite expensive, as the latest inflation rate has been pegged at 9.1%, a 41-year high. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
Choco Tacos are officially being discontinued by Klondike and people are not happy
Klondike has officially discontinued the famous Choco Taco, and fans of the sweet treat are not happy. Here’s the scoop: In a series of tweets on Monday, the ice cream brand confirmed that it would no longer be making its taco-shaped dessert. “Unfortunately, the Choco Taco has been discontinued...
The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is coming back as a permanent menu item in mid-September, CEO says
The notoriously popular menu item will be returning soon, and for good, the company's CEO told Fortune.
TODAY.com
How to get free wings on National Chicken Wing Day
Whether wings are enjoyed fried or grilled, sweet or spicy, they remain one of the most enjoyable apps on game day. On National Chicken Wing Day, which is observed on July 29, restaurant chains nationwide are offering discounts and freebies in honor of one of the world’s favorite snacks.
Taco Bell Menu Loses Beloved LTO (Could It Pull a Mexican Pizza?)
Taco Bell has gotten an awful lot of publicity for its shenanigans involving the Mexican Pizza. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report fast-food chain removed the item from its menu for pandemic-related reasons (so it said) then returned it this summer only to have it sell out due to what the company has framed as unexpectedly high demand.
Chipotle is raising prices again and customers could be asked to pay up to a dollar more per burrito in some locations
Chipotle plans to raise prices in August "in the mid to high single digits." This amounts to between 50 cents and $1.10 per an entree in most markets. Chipotle sales continue to grow, and customers don't seem bothered by growing prices. Chipotle just announced plans to raise prices again in...
Plans For National Fast Food Chain Closures in 2022
Since Wendy’s supplanted Burger King as the second-largest American fast food chain in 2020, other perennial quick-serve restaurants have undergone similar paradigm shifts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, RestaurantClicks.com, Mashed.com, GrouperSandwich.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.
One of Houston’s Best Chefs Has Abruptly Left the Restaurant Empire He Built
In Houston, Chris Shepherd is synonymous with Underbelly. What started as a groundbreaking restaurant in 2012 has since grown into multiple concepts under the Underbelly Hospitality banner, garnering Shepherd numerous accolades along the way. Now, he’s announced he’s leaving it all behind. After the local ABC affiliate posted...
TODAY.com
A Chick-fil-A store tried to recruit ‘volunteers’ who would only be paid in food
A North Carolina fast-food franchisee is facing sharp backlash for the "pay" it offered on a recent job posting. On July 26, a Hendersonville Chick-fil-A location posted a job opening of sorts on its public Facebook page. In the entry, the restaurant asked for "volunteers" to work its drive-thru — not for money, but for Chick-fil-A entrees.
Comments / 0