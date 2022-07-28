Democrats Hope To Dodge 'Booby Traps' To Pass U.S. Senate Climate, Drugs Bill

www.ibtimes.com
Related
International Business Times
Biden, Putin Strike Conciliatory Tones As Nuclear Arms Talks Start At U.N
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he is ready to pursue a new nuclear arms deal with Russia and called on Moscow to act in good faith as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said there could be no winners in any nuclear war. Both leaders issued written statements as...
International Business Times
U.S. Senate Likely To Delay Bill On Gay Marriage Until September
The U.S. Senate is likely to delay a vote on protecting gay marriage until September, as Democrats push forward with a $430 billion climate change and drug pricing bill, which could cost them Republican support for the marriage measure, aides and advocates said on Monday. Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin, the...
Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.
International Business Times
Militia Member Given Longest Prison Sentence For U.S. Capitol Attack
An associate of the far-right Three Percenters militia was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday for joining a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and later threatening to harm his children if they informed on him to the FBI.
RELATED PEOPLE
International Business Times
Biden Again Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says He Feels Fine
U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Saturday in what the White House doctor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid. Biden, 79, who emerged from COVID isolation on Wednesday after testing positive on July 21,...
International Business Times
Biden: Al Qaeda Leader Zawahiri Killed In U.S. Strike In Afghanistan
The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, President Joe Biden said on Monday, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a $25 million bounty...
Taiwan premier 'warmly welcomes' foreign guests when asked about Pelosi visit
TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's premier on Tuesday reiterated that Taiwan "warmly welcomes" foreign guests, ahead of a potential visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island that China claims as its own.
International Business Times
Israel Signals No Change On Nuclear Policy As U.S. Reaffirms Anti-proliferation Drive
Israel signalled it would not change policy around its assumed nuclear arsenal on Monday as Washington affirmed a global treaty designed to roll back the spread of such weaponry. The rare, if veiled, remarks by Prime Minister Yair Lapid came as countries party to the 1970 nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
After Starting New Mexico Fire, U.S. Asks Victims To Pay
After the U.S. government started the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share recovery costs on private land, jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials. The blaze was sparked by U.S. Forest Service (USFS) prescribed fires to reduce wildfire risk....
International Business Times
The Killing Of Al-Qaeda's Zawahiri: How It Happened
Despite a $25 million US bounty on his head, Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri apparently felt comfortable enough with the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan to move into a home in Kabul where he would regularly appear out in the open, on his balcony. But the US government had not given up...
Comments / 0