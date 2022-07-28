Tyson Fury interested in Derek Chisora trilogy in December says Eddie Hearn

www.boxingnews24.com
Photos: Danny Garcia, Demirezen & Russell Victorious In Brooklyn
Two-division world champion Danny “Swift Garcia dominated in his super welterweight debut Saturday night, cruising to a majority decision victory over exciting contender Jose Benavidez Jr. in the SHOWTIME main event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event. He saved perhaps his most expressive moment post-fight when he broke down in the ring discussing his struggles with mental health with SHOWTIME reporter Jim Gray, showing the authenticity that has made him such a fan-favorite in Brooklyn.
GGG & Canelo Bring Back the Missing Trilogy Matches
By Ken Hissner – With this long coming rematch (four years) in the upcoming third fight between IBF and WBA world middleweight champion Gennadiy “GGG’ Golovkin and IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez for his titles on September 17th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, I started thinking of how few trilogy matches there have been during modern times.
Boxing Results: Josh Kelly Grinds Down Bastida!
Josh Kelly overcame a tough Lucas Bastida to enter the world rankings and claim the WBO International Super Welterweight Championship. It was a fiery encounter before the bell had even sounded, and after yesterdays weigh-in antics that saw the two main event fighters exchanging words, Bastida walked to the ring in a Newcastle United football shirt to antagonise Sunderland’s Kelly even further.
Boxing Results: Brutal Bournemouth Battle Ends In Chris Billam-Smith Victory
An electrified Bournemouth crowd cheered their hometown hero Chris Billam-Smith to victory in a brutal twelve-round war with Isaac Chamberlain for European and Commonwealth Cruiserweight Championships. All three judges scored the contest 117-111 in favour of Chris Billam-Smith, giving him the unanimous decision victory in one of the most intense...
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin III: Full Card Set For Sept. 17
CANELO VS. GGG III FULL CARD SET FOR SEPTEMBER 17 – EVENT TO BE BROADCAST IN MARKETS AROUND THE WORLD ON DAZN AND LIVE ON DAZN PPV IN THE U.S., CANADA, UK, IRELAND, AUSTRALIA, AND NEW ZEALAND. The full card for the long-anticipated trilogy showdown featuring world champions Saul...
