Ashdown man accused in fatal shooting of girlfriend's son

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Five people in Texarkana have been arrested for reportedly stealing from a vehicle in the area. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says on July 28, officers arrested Jin McQuinn, 19, and Devoia Jackson, 18, as well as three juveniles. Police say they responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. that two people had got into a vehicle parked at a home to steal things. Officers were able to watch surveillance footage, which showed two people getting into the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The two people then ran over to a dark-colored 4-door sedan waiting to pick them up, and drove off.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO