ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashdown, AR

Ashdown man accused in fatal shooting of girlfriend's son

By TRACY GLADNEY, KTBS Contributing Writer
dequeenbee.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.dequeenbee.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hopeprescott.com

Body Found In Pond Off Highway 29 North

Hope Police and other authorities recovered a body from a pond on highway 29 north behind the old Marcus Twin movie theater Monday morning. Investigation into the incident is continuing with more details expected later today.
HOPE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Little River County, AR
City
Ashdown, AR
KSLA

5 teens arrested for reportedly stealing items from victim’s vehicle

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Five people in Texarkana have been arrested for reportedly stealing from a vehicle in the area. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says on July 28, officers arrested Jin McQuinn, 19, and Devoia Jackson, 18, as well as three juveniles. Police say they responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. that two people had got into a vehicle parked at a home to steal things. Officers were able to watch surveillance footage, which showed two people getting into the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The two people then ran over to a dark-colored 4-door sedan waiting to pick them up, and drove off.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

3 juvenile bodies found in Cass County pond

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black socks and sparkle sandals. Johnson hopes to provide teens with the resources to help them in their struggle with depression. Woman identified in W. 70th Street crash. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Tammy Rubey, 52-years-old, was mortally injured in...
CASS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Twenty-one-year-old Pedro Angel Ramirez of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Aggravated Assault, and warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Evading Arrest. Bond was set at $20,000 and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Titus County jail records show 29-year-old Samaria Danyelle Long was arrested for Manslaughter. Her...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
dequeenbee.com

Man arrested in Hope for double murder in Memphis

HOPE, Ark. – A man accused of a double homicide in Memphis was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers on Thursday in Hope, Ark. The stabbing death of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son took place around 3:30 a.m. in Memphis on Thursday and later that afternoon the suspect was apprehended in Hope.
HOPE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
dequeenbee.com

Texarkana police make multiple arrests in vehicle burglaries

TEXARKANA, Ark.- After a recent uptick in vehicle thefts, Texarkana, Arkansas police are asking the public to pro-active in protecting their property from would-be thieves. While several arrests have already been made, police are still searching for more suspects. Police say the increase in vehicle burglaries started at the beginning...
TEXARKANA, AR
Mighty 990

Mom, Son Fatally Stabbed in North Memphis

UPDATE: A man, identified as 42-year-old Jose Murillo Salgado of Bartlett, Tennessee, was arrested by Arkansas State Police in Hope, Arkansas Thursday afternoon. A mother and son are dead Thursday morning after being stabbed in North Memphis. Memphis police said they found 43-year-old Claudia Nunez dead at the scene and...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAL

Texarkana man faces felony charges, accused of damaging East Texas cemetery

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man is facing felony charges after allegedly driving recklessly through and damaging a Bowie County cemetery. According to a probable cause affidavit, a Bowie County sheriff’s deputy responded to the Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash on July 21 at the request of a police officer who was calling for help with a disturbance call.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Parolee Arrested On Multiple Charges

From Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. Titus County Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance on the 1300 block of F.M. 899. While investigating an alleged domestic assault, deputies learned of the presence of approximately 3 pounds of marijuana inside the residence. During the investigation, deputies found there was probable cause to arrest 37 year- Carl Floyd Grant, of Titus County for the following offenses:
TITUS COUNTY, TX
Kicker 102.5

The Search Is On For A Texarkana Armed Robbery Suspect

Texarkana Texas Police are busy searching for an armed robber in the Highland Park area of town after pulling off three armed robberies in the last couple of weeks. A report has been posted on the Texarkana Texas Police Department's Facebook Page that tells us that over the last week, three robberies have been committed against individuals in the Highland Park neighborhood. Police believe that all three crimes have been committed by the same man.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three young children’s bodies were recovered from a private pond after they were reported missing in Cass County, Texas. Officials say 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes, and 5-year-old Temari Oliver were reported missing at around 10 p.m. Friday night. Multiple agencies responded to the search, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Man dead after shooting in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Cass County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. The incident occurred on Polk Street. Officials say a fight led to the shooting, leaving one man in life-threatening condition. The victim was taken to a hospital in Shreveport. The Atlanta Police Department says the victim, identified as Elijah Smith, died around 7 p.m. Thursday night.
ktoy1047.com

DeQueen man arrested after wife's body found in woods

Police had been seeking Brian Mussett since the body of his wife, Melissa, was found in the woods in Broken Bow on Thursday. Broken Bow police confirmed that Mussett was arrested Monday morning in McCurtain County on a probation violation. Mussett remains in McCurtain County jail and no bond has been set.
BROKEN BOW, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy