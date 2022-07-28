Ashdown man accused in fatal shooting of girlfriend's son

www.dequeenbee.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
De Queen man charged in death of wife after body found in Broken Bow
A DeQueen, Arkansas man whose wife was found dead late last month in the woods in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, is now charged with first-degree murder in her death.
hopeprescott.com
Body Found In Pond Off Highway 29 North
Hope Police and other authorities recovered a body from a pond on highway 29 north behind the old Marcus Twin movie theater Monday morning. Investigation into the incident is continuing with more details expected later today.
swark.today
Unidentified body found floating in Hope pond by ARDOT worker early this morning
A white middle-aged male dead body was found early this morning floating in a pond behind the former Marcus Twin Cinema on Highway 29 in Hope by an Arkansas Department of Transportation worker, who phoned in his report at 7:28 a.m. “We do have some indication of who it may...
A Mineola Man Led Police On Chase Going The Wrong Direction On I-30
A 75-year-old Mineola man led police on a vehicle pursuit while traveling the wrong direction on I-30 early Saturday morning, according to police reports. A Texarkana man was jailed Friday on a warrant. I-30 pursuit. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded to a report of a pickup traveling east...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
5 teens arrested for reportedly stealing items from victim’s vehicle
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Five people in Texarkana have been arrested for reportedly stealing from a vehicle in the area. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says on July 28, officers arrested Jin McQuinn, 19, and Devoia Jackson, 18, as well as three juveniles. Police say they responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. that two people had got into a vehicle parked at a home to steal things. Officers were able to watch surveillance footage, which showed two people getting into the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The two people then ran over to a dark-colored 4-door sedan waiting to pick them up, and drove off.
KSLA
3 juvenile bodies found in Cass County pond
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black socks and sparkle sandals. Johnson hopes to provide teens with the resources to help them in their struggle with depression. Woman identified in W. 70th Street crash. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Tammy Rubey, 52-years-old, was mortally injured in...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Twenty-one-year-old Pedro Angel Ramirez of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Aggravated Assault, and warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Evading Arrest. Bond was set at $20,000 and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Titus County jail records show 29-year-old Samaria Danyelle Long was arrested for Manslaughter. Her...
dequeenbee.com
Man arrested in Hope for double murder in Memphis
HOPE, Ark. – A man accused of a double homicide in Memphis was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers on Thursday in Hope, Ark. The stabbing death of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son took place around 3:30 a.m. in Memphis on Thursday and later that afternoon the suspect was apprehended in Hope.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Bodies of 3 sisters recovered in pond after being reported missing in East Texas, sheriff says
CASS COUNTY, Texas – The bodies of three sisters were recovered from a private pond in East Texas and investigators are still working to find out what happened. According to the Texarkana Gazette, Cass County officials were called around 11 p.m. Friday after the three girls disappeared from their family’s home just outside of Atlanta on State Highway 77.
dequeenbee.com
Texarkana police make multiple arrests in vehicle burglaries
TEXARKANA, Ark.- After a recent uptick in vehicle thefts, Texarkana, Arkansas police are asking the public to pro-active in protecting their property from would-be thieves. While several arrests have already been made, police are still searching for more suspects. Police say the increase in vehicle burglaries started at the beginning...
Police: Victim in Cass County shooting has died
Police say the Atlanta, Texas man found shot early Thursday afternoon and rushed to a hospital in Shreveport has died.
Mom, Son Fatally Stabbed in North Memphis
UPDATE: A man, identified as 42-year-old Jose Murillo Salgado of Bartlett, Tennessee, was arrested by Arkansas State Police in Hope, Arkansas Thursday afternoon. A mother and son are dead Thursday morning after being stabbed in North Memphis. Memphis police said they found 43-year-old Claudia Nunez dead at the scene and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAL
Texarkana man faces felony charges, accused of damaging East Texas cemetery
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man is facing felony charges after allegedly driving recklessly through and damaging a Bowie County cemetery. According to a probable cause affidavit, a Bowie County sheriff’s deputy responded to the Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash on July 21 at the request of a police officer who was calling for help with a disturbance call.
Bodies of 3 girls recovered from Cass County pond
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Capt. Game Warden Shawn Hervey said during the search, clothing, and shoes were found near a pond leading them to believe the missing children were in the pond.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Parolee Arrested On Multiple Charges
From Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. Titus County Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance on the 1300 block of F.M. 899. While investigating an alleged domestic assault, deputies learned of the presence of approximately 3 pounds of marijuana inside the residence. During the investigation, deputies found there was probable cause to arrest 37 year- Carl Floyd Grant, of Titus County for the following offenses:
The Search Is On For A Texarkana Armed Robbery Suspect
Texarkana Texas Police are busy searching for an armed robber in the Highland Park area of town after pulling off three armed robberies in the last couple of weeks. A report has been posted on the Texarkana Texas Police Department's Facebook Page that tells us that over the last week, three robberies have been committed against individuals in the Highland Park neighborhood. Police believe that all three crimes have been committed by the same man.
KSLA
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three young children’s bodies were recovered from a private pond after they were reported missing in Cass County, Texas. Officials say 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes, and 5-year-old Temari Oliver were reported missing at around 10 p.m. Friday night. Multiple agencies responded to the search, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters.
KSLA
Man dead after shooting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Cass County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. The incident occurred on Polk Street. Officials say a fight led to the shooting, leaving one man in life-threatening condition. The victim was taken to a hospital in Shreveport. The Atlanta Police Department says the victim, identified as Elijah Smith, died around 7 p.m. Thursday night.
1 in critical condition after Atlanta, TX shooting
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Atlanta, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.
ktoy1047.com
DeQueen man arrested after wife's body found in woods
Police had been seeking Brian Mussett since the body of his wife, Melissa, was found in the woods in Broken Bow on Thursday. Broken Bow police confirmed that Mussett was arrested Monday morning in McCurtain County on a probation violation. Mussett remains in McCurtain County jail and no bond has been set.
Comments / 0