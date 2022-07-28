Jack Degruchy: Doncaster Rovers sign former York City midfielder

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
BBC
Transfer news: Barca will move for Silva if De Jong leaves
Chelsea will make an offer for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and, if the midfielder leaves the Nou Camp, the Spanish club will make a move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. (Sport - in Spanish), external.
BBC
Motherwell: Alexander left partly due to 'toxicity' from fans - Liam Kelly
Graham Alexander's decision to leave his post as Motherwell boss was partly down to "toxicity" towards him from fans, says captain Liam Kelly. Anger and unrest poured from supporters on Thursday night after the club's Europa Conference League exit away to Sligo Rovers. The Fir Park boss left the following...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
Comments / 0