True Rx Opens New $1.8M Headquarters in Washington

Inside Indiana Business
CenterPoint Energy seeks approval for southwest Indiana solar array
Evansville-based CenterPoint Energy Indiana South is seeking approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 130-megawatt solar array. CenterPoint says it has entered into an agreement with Chicago-based Invenergy, which will construct the project in Pike County, to acquire the array when its completed. CenterPoint says the acquisition...
Inside Indiana Business
Dentons Bingham Greenebaum adds associate
Dentons Bingham Greenebaum has hired Caroline Brinster as an associate attorney in its Jasper office. She most recently was an associate attorney with Easley Family Law in Oregon. Brinster holds a bachelor’s degree from Willamette University and JD from Lewis & Clark Law School.
Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening
Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
14news.com
Renovations almost complete for Target store in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Management at the Target location off the Lloyd Expressway says renovations should wrap up at the end of August. Managers say the majority of the work is complete, but they are still putting the finishing touches on several new amenities in the store. They also say...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Mid-States office hours changing in August
The Mid-States Corridor Project is adjusting operating hours at its office in Jasper. Starting in August, the Mid-States Corridor office on the Vincennes University Jasper Campus will be open for regular hours on Wednesdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members of the public can make appointments to meet throughout...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – August 1, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Operating With Expired Plates: Danny W. Wilson; Christopher A. Forler. Speeding: Rheanne L. Fuchs; Dylan Allen Duncan; Shannon D. Aldridge; Rachel Thomas; Matthew S. Muse; Alissa R. Luigs; Kaylah B. Hall; Sebastian A. Motes; Erin M. Bozdech; Jennifer K. MacArthur; Wesley A. Horn; Chrystal L. Carrender; Savannah M. Davis; Jared M. Blum; Amber N. Welch; Jill M. Evans.
Rural King to move into vacant K-Mart building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer confirmed Friday that Rural King will be the second tenant at the old K-Mart location on US-41 in Terre Haute. Switzer also confirmed the Rural King on the east side of town will remain open. He said this Rural King will be one of the […]
14news.com
Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was the soft opening for a new store coming to Newburgh. The Hope Gallery sells handmade items made by people with developmental disabilities. The Hope Gallery is part of The Alex and Ali Foundation, which works to help people with disabilities find a purpose and...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Real Estate Transfers – August 1, 2022
Delbert B. and Marcia Pierce to Gavin M. Daunhauer. Pt. NE SE s15, t4s, r5w, 5.18 acres. Debra K. Dawson Latham and Dale K. Dawson to Mary Ward, Bryan Ward and Tyler Ward. Lot 285, January 1st Sub. Tom Shelton to James Allen and Susan M. Wagner. Lot 112, Holiday...
WTHI
Climbing Café in Terre Haute closes its doors for good
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Vigo County business is closing its doors for good, again. The Climbing Café announced on Facebook that they are permanently closing. We reached out to the business to learn more about the reason for the closure. A marketing representative declined to comment. News...
Win Passes to the 2022 Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center
For the 47th year, thousands of classic, restored street rods will rumble into Evansville for the annual Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds Friday, August 26th through Sunday, August 28th (2022). After canceling the 2020 edition due to the pandemic, the annual event returned last year despite cases...
wwbl.com
IN 211 Service Activated for Storm-Damaged Residents of Daviess & Knox Counties
At the request of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, reporting forms have been activated due to the severe storms and flooding that took place in Daviess and Knox Counties from July 23rd through the 25th. Daviess County residents may submit damage information HERE while Knox County residents may submit...
14news.com
Riverboat cruise docking in Evansville Aug. 8
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A riverboat tour is coming to the Evansville riverfront this month. As we first reported, American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage will be docking at the old LST dock on Monday, August 8. Visit Evansville officials say it’s a traditional paddleboat with 150 passengers. We’re...
U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Says Camper on Ohio River Sandbar in Evansville Has to Go
Just over a week after it mysteriously popped up on the sandbar along the Evansville riverfront, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) says it needs to be removed. Since first being noticed by a boater on July 20th just a day or two after the Corps of Engineers completed their annual dredging of the river, the camper has been the talk of the Tri-State with many boaters around the area making their way to the sandbar to get an up-close view of the RV. It's also spawned a number of local memes and jokes, including one where someone photoshopped a Dollar General store next to the camper to play on the joke that if there's empty property somewhere, Dollar General will build a store on it.
wwbl.com
Vincennes: Traffic Advisory
The Vincennes Mayor’s Office says crews with CenterPoint Energy and Jerry David Paving will be closing 7th Street between Broadway Street to Buntin Street this afternoon for milling operations. They hope to be back Monday, August 1st to pave this same section.
wwbl.com
Daviess Co. Arrests
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Friday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court. Brayen Rivas-Miranda was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,000 bond. Washington Police arrested 45-year-old Terry Wininger of Washington Friday on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Wininger was released from jail...
WATCH LIVE: Say farewell to the Ohio River Camper
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The camper trailer placed on a sandbar on the Ohio River is now submerged under the rising river level. On Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a notice of violation to the party responsible for placing a camper trailer on a sandbar on the Ohio River and advised them […]
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
WTHI
Historic "tree in the middle of the road" catches fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an unfortunate update for you on the historical "tree in the middle of the road." It's located on Greencastle Road in northern Vigo County. We first told you it was saved -- after a battle with rotting limbs. On Saturday, it was faced with a different challenge.
104.1 WIKY
US Army Corps Of Engineers Has Ordered Owner To Remove Camper
An Evansville Fire Department water rescue boat was sent to the camper on the pumpout this morning. Dispatch says they were checking to make sure no one was inside. The camper is reportedly beginning to take on water as the Ohio River are rising. The camper has been on the...
