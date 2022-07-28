Over 10,000 Hoosiers Test Positive For COVID-19 In Previous Week

www.wwbl.com
CDC Says 97 Illinois Counties at Medium, High COVID-19 Risk
Ninety-seven counties in Illinois are at medium or high risk for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 66 are at high community level and 31 are at medium community level. There were one-thousand-459 people hospitalized in Illinois as of Friday night. There were 35-thousand-371 new cases of...
Indiana Gas Prices: Monday
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Monday was $4.16 a gallon, two cents lower than Sunday, and five-cents lower than Monday’s national average of $4.21 a gallon. Indiana’s average price on Monday was also 21-cents lower than a week ago, 76-cents lower than...
Indiana House & Senate Differ on Approach to Tax Refund
Senators have approved their plan for spending a billion dollars of Indiana’s record six-billion dollars in reserves. The bill would save the average household about 130 dollars by suspending the gas tax and the sales tax on utilities. It sets aside another 600-million dollars to further reduce unfunded pension...
Indiana Batmobile Maker Raided by California Sheriff
A California sheriff is being accused of using taxpayer dollars to send a team out of state over a friend’s Batmobile order. KGO-TV in San Francisco reported Mark Racop, owner of Fiberglass Freaks in Logansport, Indiana said a team of four men from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department raided his business last month.
Mega Millions Winner Can Remain Anonymous
The Illinois Lottery says the winner of a one-point-three billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot can remain anonymous. Lottery officials say they haven’t heard from the winner yet, but a single winning ticket for the huge jackpot was sold at a Speedway gas station near Chicago O’Hare Airport. Winners in...
Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Illinois
The Winning Mega Millions Ticket for Friday night’s drawing was sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.337B. The cash option is worth over $780.5M. The winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway station in Des Plaines, Illinois. It’s the second largest jackpot in the 20-year history...
