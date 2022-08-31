Best Google Pixel 6a deals in September 2022

The Pixel 6a is one of the best cheap phones you can buy. However, you don't have to pay the full $449 price to score one. Pixel 6a deals are now available offering Google's phone at a fraction of its listed price.

In fact, one of our favorite Google Pixel 6a deals comes courtesy of Verizon. Currently, you can get the Google Pixel 6a for free at Verizon when you open a new line with select unlimited plans. It's the best deal we've seen for Google's new phone.

The Google Pixel 6a replaces the Pixel 5a on our list of the best Android phones you can buy. It features a 6.1-inch display coupled with the same Google Tensor chip found in the flagship Pixel 6. Google also says it'll support the phone with security updates for five years, which makes it an even bigger value for consumers who want to stretch their dollar with a phone that'll last awhile.

So we're rounding up the best Pixel 6a deals you can get right now. Whether you're looking for deals tied to a carrier or the best unlocked Pixel 6a deals — here are the week's best promos.

Best Google Pixel 6a deals

Google Pixel 6a: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon

Yes, the Pixel 6a costs $50 more at Verizon, which lists Google's new phone for $499. However, Verizon is carrying the Pixel 6a with mmWave support, which is why you'll pay slightly more for this model. That said, Verizon is offering the Pixel 6a for free with select 5G unlimited plans. View Deal

Google Pixel 6a: $2/month w/ unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is now offering the Pixel 6a for $2/month with no trade-in required. You'll need to upgrade or sign up for an unlimited plan, but upon doing so you can score the Pixel 6a for just $2/month. View Deal

Google Pixel 6a: free $200 gift card @ Visible

Verizon-owned Visible is offering a free $200 gift card with your Pixel 6a purchase. That's $50 more than they were offering last week. Gift card options include Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Mastercard, and more. The phone itself costs $449 or $18.71/month over 24 months. View Deal

Google Pixel 6a: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering an unlocked Google Pixel 6a at its lowest price ever. At $399 for all three colors, you can now get the phone for $50 less than before, further cementing its position as the best sub-$500 phone out there. View Deal

Unlocked Google Pixel 6a: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

Free $50 Amazon card! Amazon's selling the Pixel 6a in all three colors and unlocked, so you can set it up with whatever carrier SIM you fancy once it arrives. This deal includes a free $50 Amazon gift card. View Deal

Google Pixel 6a: for $10/month @ Google Fi

Purchase the Pixel 6a with Google Fi and you'll pay only $10/month. Note that the Google Fi page lists a $15/month price. However, during the checkout process you can decline the phone protection insurance to bring the price down to $10/month. This deal is available for new and existing Google Fi members.

Google Pixel 6a: from $449 @ Google Store

Free $50 credit! The Pixel 6a is the most powerful and fastest Pixel phone available. Features include a 6.1-inch OLED display, Google's Tensor chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP main/rear cameras, and an 8MP front camera. Buy it via the Google Store and you'll get a $50 Google Store credit. View Deal

Pixel 6a: free w/ new line @ T-Mobile

The Magenta network is offering a free Pixel 6a when you buy the new phone on a monthly payment plan and add a new line. You'll receive $449.99 back via 24 monthly bill credits. Alternatively, you'll get $300 off the Pixel 6a if you're a current customer and have a phone to trade in. View Deal

Pixel 6a deals — what you get

Price $449 Display 6.1-inch OLED (1080 x 2400) CPU Google Tensor RAM 6GB Storage/Expandable 128GB / No Rear cameras 12.2MP main (f/1.7), 12.2MP (f/2.2) ultrawide Front camera 8MP (f/2.0) Battery 4,410mAh 5G Sub-6GHz, mmWave Size 6 x 2.8 x 0.35 inches Weight 6.3 ounces Colors Chalk, Charcoal, Sage

The Pixel 6a is available in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage. It borrows plenty of traits from the Pixel 6. For instance, it has the same two-tone color scheme as Google's current flagship, as well as the same camera bar design running across the back of the phone.

Want to know how it stacks up against Apple's budget iPhone? Make sure to check out our Pixel 6a vs iPhone SE battle to see if Google's new phone is worth the price.

