State policies on extreme heat seen as critical in mitigating climate change effects

At least 35 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding
(NEW YORK) — The death toll from the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky continues to rise as more rain hits the region, according to officials. A total of 35 people have been confirmed dead, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday afternoon. Among those killed are four siblings —...
Military members can visit Colorado state parks for free in August
Veterans and active-duty military members can get into Colorado state parks for free this month. Starting August 1, resident and non-resident military members can pick up their free military pass at any state park or Colorado Parks and Wildlife Office. All other park fees, including camping reservations, boat registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses, must still be paid. The free pass also doesn’t apply to state wildlife areas.
