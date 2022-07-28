ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, WA

62-year-old Larry Wagar dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-5 in Mount Vernon (Mount Vernon, WA)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BU29z_0gwOi0Vq00

Authorities identified 62-year-old Larry Wagar, of Sedro Woolley, as the man who lost his life after being struck by a semi-truck on Wednesday in Mount Vernon.

As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash took place at mile post 225 near the Anderson Road exit. The preliminary reports revealed that the semi was traveling south when Larry Wagar walked into a southbound lane of traffic.

The semi driver failed to stop in time and hit the man. Wagar was declared dead at the scene by the officials. Interstate 5 was shut down for hours as crews worked at the scene. No other details are immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

July 28, 2022

Source: KGMI

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pedestrian hit and killed by semi on I-5 near Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a semitruck on Interstate 5 near Mount Vernon. The Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash in the southbound lanes at Anderson Road shortly before 5 a.m. All southbound lanes were closed for about...
KING 5

3rd suspect arrested in Mount Vernon Walmart shooting that injured 5

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The third and final suspect in the Mount Vernon Walmart shooting that injured five people earlier this month has been arrested, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD). The 17-year-old was taken into custody Friday during a traffic stop without incident, police said. The...
KOMO News

State Patrol tries out plan to reduce homeless camping at Washington's highway rest stops

SMOKEY POINT, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has a new plan to discourage homeless campers from taking over highway rest areas. A popular stop at Smokey Point on Interstate 5 had so many problems recently that state officials said they were forced to shut it down on July 18 because of concerns about people living in broken down cars and RVs at the site and causing damage to state buildings and property.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Mount Vernon, WA
Crime & Safety
Mount Vernon, WA
Accidents
City
Mount Vernon, WA
City
Sedro-woolley, WA
Nationwide Report

32-year-old woman dead, 2 people injured after a two-vehicle collision in St. Clair County (Mussey Township, MI)

32-year-old woman dead, 2 people injured after a two-vehicle collision in St. Clair County (Mussey Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, a 32-year-old woman, from Pontiac, lost her life while two people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in St. Clair County. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Capac and Donald roads in Mussey Township at about 1:45 p.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
wfxb.com

Man Killed in Socastee Crash Identified

More details on the wreck in Socastee we told you about yesterday have surfaced and the victim has been identified. The person killed Tuesday after their vehicle crashed into a culvert pipe on Highway 707 near Socastee was identified as 41 year old Mark Gasque of Myrtle Beach. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Gasque was traveling north, crossed the center line and ran off of the road into a ditch, he was taken to a hospital where he died. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 5#Traffic Accident
q13fox.com

Former D1 football player arrested for Pierce County armed robberies

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Authorities say a former Division 1 football player was arrested for two armed robberies in Western Washington. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said they have been searching for 25-year-old Elu Aydon since April. On April 15, Pierce County deputies were searching for Aydon after an armed robbery...
KOMO News

Man steals car off Washington state ferry, crashes and leaves it behind

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A search is on for a person who stole a car off a Washington state ferry moments before a hit-and-run. Washington State Patrol said the male suspect stole a 2006 gray Audi A3 on the ferry Wenatchee at the Bainbridge Island Ferry Terminal Tuesday evening around 11 p.m.
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: All lanes of southbound I-5 closed in Skagit County

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Commuters were advised to use alternate routes after all lanes of southbound I-5 at Anderson Road in Mount Vernon were closed following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian about 5am on Wednesday, July 27th. As of 6:30am, officials with Washington Department of Transportation reported there...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KDRV

Crash on I-5 turns fatal after driver suffers medical emergency

YONCALLA, Ore. -- A man whose vehicle crashed on Interstate 5 yesterday is dead after he suffered a medical emergency right as medics arrived, Oregon State Police said. Officials report that on July 26 at about 3:30 p.m. OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. OSP says their initial investigation revealed a vehicle driven by Loyd Price, 78, of Roseburg, left the roadway, struck a guardrail, rolled down an embankment and came to rest on nearby railroad tracks.
YONCALLA, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kinyradio.com

Washington man taken into custody for fishing boat assault

Craig, Alaska (KINY) - A Washington man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting another man on a fishing boat. On July 27, at approximately 7 p.m., the Alaska State Troopers on Prince of Wales received a report of an assault that occurred on a fishing vessel in the waters just outside the city of Craig.
CBS Minnesota

Lyft driver carjacked while picking up passenger in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Lyft driver was assaulted while picking up a passenger in St. Paul on Thursday evening.Police say the 38-year-old man was at the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue East around 9:40 p.m. when he was assaulted and pulled from his car. A man then left in the victim's 2014 Toyota Avalon, which has not been recovered. The Lyft driver was not injured.No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy