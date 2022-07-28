62-year-old Larry Wagar dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-5 in Mount Vernon (Mount Vernon, WA)

Authorities identified 62-year-old Larry Wagar, of Sedro Woolley, as the man who lost his life after being struck by a semi-truck on Wednesday in Mount Vernon.

As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash took place at mile post 225 near the Anderson Road exit. The preliminary reports revealed that the semi was traveling south when Larry Wagar walked into a southbound lane of traffic.

The semi driver failed to stop in time and hit the man. Wagar was declared dead at the scene by the officials. Interstate 5 was shut down for hours as crews worked at the scene. No other details are immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

July 28, 2022

Source: KGMI