Poulsbo, WA

2 people injured after a hit-and-run crash in Poulsbo (Poulsbo, WA)

By Susan Klien
 4 days ago
Two people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Poulsbo.

As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place at the intersection of State Route 305 and State Route 307 (Bond Road Northeast) before 11 p.m. The early reports showed that one person stole a car off the Ferry Wenatchee at the Bainbridge Island Ferry Terminal.

The driver ran a red light at the intersection, crashed into a car and drove away from the scene. The driver and a passenger in the car that got struck were both transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The suspect remains outstanding. No other details are made available.

The incident remains under active review.

July 28, 2022

Source: Fox 13 Seattle

