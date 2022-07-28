1 person dead after a two-vehicle collision in Vancouver (Vancouver, WA)

On Wednesday night, one person died following a two-vehicle collision in Vancouver.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported a little after 7:15 p.m. near S Andresen Road and MacArthur Blvd. The preliminary investigation indicated that a truck failed to stop at a four-way stop sign and T-boned a Toyota Prius that was in the intersection.

The driver of the Prius suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. According to the troopers, the speed of the truck was estimated between 60 and 70 mph. The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital for assessment.

Speed and impairment contributed to the collision, authorities reported. Once released from the hospital, the truck driver will be booked into the Clark County Jail for vehicular homicide and DUI. No further details were provided.

The crash remains under review.

Source: KOIN 6 News