‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now
With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s initial reaction to passing of fellow NBA legend Bill Russell
Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world on Sunday as it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion is one of the greatest players to play the game and arguably even more influential due to the statements he has made off the court. Russell was a true pioneer of the sport and an activist off of the court. His passing has touched the hearts of many and sparked responses from a large portion of them. Another NBA legend who chimed in on the importance of the five-time MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:
‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell put on a show on Friday as he made an appearance in the Miami Pro League alongside Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo. So much so, that even Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson had to take notice. After seeing Mitchell throw down an epic dunk during warm-ups, Jackson could
‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ
Shareef O'Neal did not exactly make waves during his brief Summer League stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. The son of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O'Neal was not able to secure his spot on the team this coming season, but at least he did enough to warrant a deal with
WATCH: Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo teaming up in Miami — but there’s a catch
There has been a lot of talk about Donovan Mitchell taking his talents to South Beach to join the Miami Heat. Trade rumors have slowed down a bit of late, but this doesn't mean that the chase is over for Pat Riley and his front office. A video of Mitchell teaming up with Heat star
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Jayson Tatum drops truth bomb on swirling Jaylen Brown trade rumors
With recent rumors about Kevin Durant being swapped for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, it appeared as if Boston’s front office was breaking up the band. However, at his basketball camp on July 3oth, Jayson Tatum seemingly put any potential departures to rest. When asked about whether or not...
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
‘I just couldn’t tell him no’: How Steve Kerr’s call convinced JaMychal Green to sign with Warriors
It obviously lacks the overall gravity and narrative punch of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala flying to The Hamptons to pitch Kevin Durant. But if the Golden State Warriors repeat as champions next season, there’s a good chance Steve Kerr’s recruiting call to a vacationing JaMychal Green will have nevertheless played a major part in his team’s fifth title in 10 years.
Michael Jordan’s smack talk on Celtics icon Bill Russell once blew up completely on MJ’s face
Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell is widely considered one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball. However, what may not be common knowledge for some is the fact that he was also one of the most savage trash talkers this game has ever seen. So much so, that even the great Michael Jordan once had to learn this the hard way.
‘Every year just gets better’: Warriors star Stephen Curry gets heartwarming 11th anniversary greeting from Ayesha Curry
There are few more popular power couples in all of sports than Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and his loving wife Ayesha Curry. These two have been together for quite some time now, and it appears that their union is as strong as ever. In fact, the pair just celebrated their 11th year as
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign Former 9th Overall Pick
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Boston Celtics have agreed with Noah Vonleh on a training camp deal. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
New York Knicks must avoid the Danny Ainge trap in Donovan Mitchell trade talks
It’s hard to get with the masses wanting the New York Knicks’ front office to sell all to get Donovan
RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny draws surprise recruitment effort from unexpected school
Bronny James has become one of the most highly touted names in his class, and it goes without saying that this has a lot to do with how he's the first-born son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Bronny is no scrub, but he isn't exactly a five-star recruit either. Nevertheless, there are already
Clippers should monitor Draymond Green situation with Warriors
The easiest thing for the Golden State Warriors to do this summer is agree to big extensions with the players who are eligible for extensions. Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson all become extension eligible on August 3rd, and all would love to get paid and remain with the Warriors. According to
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn't guarantee the player a sure spot on the
‘They were perfect’: Mark Cuban gets 100% real on Knicks’ Jalen Brunson chase amid tampering investigation
The New York Knicks are in hot water right now after the NBA has reportedly launched an official investigation with regard to their free agency chase for Jalen Brunson. The Knicks are now facing tampering charges, which incidentally, is something that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban doesn’t seem overly concerned about.
DeMar DeRozan inks 4-year Kobe Bryant deal with Nike
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan has long idolized the late Kobe Bryant and he’ll now continue to be the face of the Nike franchise in place of The Black Mamba. DeRozan has signed a new four-year deal with the company. Via Shams:. DeMar DeRozan is frequently seen wearing Kobe...
Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’
Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic
‘Not the elite of the elite’: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny gets brutally honest assessment from 15-year vet
Bronny James, the eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, isn't even in college yet, and already, we can't stop talking about this 17-year-old kid. At this point, he isn't exactly superstar material, but at the same time, he does have some potential to make it in the NBA. 15-year NBA veteran Thaddeus
