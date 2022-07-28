Torrential rains cause flooding and power outages in Appalachia

www.gpb.org
More rain hits Kentucky while the death toll from flooding grows
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 35,...
Record flooding in Kentucky and Appalachia kills more victims as searches continue
At least 16 people are dead and many are unaccounted for after heavy rains caused major flooding in parts of Eastern Kentucky and surrounding Appalachian communities. More rains are in the forecast, with flood watches continuing until Friday night. Homes, businesses and roadways were under water after severe weather hit...
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected...
Windy, hot conditions fuel the explosive growth of fires in California and Montana
SAN DIEGO — Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday, went...
Georgia film industry sets another economic impact record
The last fiscal year was another record-setter for the film industry in Georgia. Film and television productions spent $4.4 billion in the Peach State in fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday. That’s up from the previous record of $4 billion set in fiscal 2021.
GPB evening headlines for August 1, 2022
Atlanta will host one less music festival this year after organizers abruptly announced the cancellation of Music Midtown. The advocacy group Trust for America’s Health says the nation needs $4.5 billion in new annual spending on public health. Georgia wildlife officials are tracking a bear that was spotted wandering...
Georgia teachers get $125 more for supplies from federal aid
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is using federal COVID-19 relief money to give teachers another $125 to buy school supplies, months after issuing a similar stipend. Kemp, a Republican running for reelection, made the announcement Friday at Ola High School in Henry County before teachers preparing for school to start next week. He said he learned firsthand how much teachers can spend buying supplies, learning aids and decorations for their classroom when his daughter started teaching first grade last year in Oconee County.
Minor traffic tickets and private probation land many poor Georgians thousands of dollars in debt
An investigation into Georgia's private probation industry found that poor Georgians in rural communities are faced with crushing debt for minor traffic violations. Georgia has the highest per capita probation rate in the country. And as journalist Nick Barber believes, that is largely because of the privatized misdemeanor probation system. Barber investigated this and his reporting is published in July’s issue of the magazine In These Times.
People who want to visit the world's tallest living tree now risk a $5,000 fine
If Hyperion is considered the world's tallest living tree but no one is allowed to see it, is it still the tallest?. Well, yes — but starting now, visitors who attempt to see the Guinness World Record tree in person will risk a $5,000 fine and six months in jail.
Music Midtown pulls the plug over Georgia's gun laws, highlighting a legal gray area
Organizers of Music Midtown, a major festival in Atlanta, announced Monday that the two-day event originally scheduled for next month is canceled. Though the official announcement cites "circumstances beyond our control," local media outlets report the reason for the cancellation is one that's unexpected: Georgia's gun laws. This scenario is...
Check your Mega Millions ticket! Somebody won the $1.28 billion jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa — Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot was the nation's third-largest...
Sen. Warnock cites 'bipartisanship,' avoids Biden in Georgia
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., joins Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to speak to reporters after the Senate advanced a $280 billion bill designed to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and to accelerate high tech research that backers say will be critical to the economy in future decades, at the Capitol in Washington, July 26, 2022. Warnock is running for his first full Senate term, pitching himself as a lawmaker willing to do whatever it takes to help his state.
GPB morning headlines for July 29, 2022
Smaller universities as well as Georgia’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities could receive funding to train more students to work in science, tech, and research fields. Georgia’s Camden County has filed a lawsuit that seeks to force Union Carbide to sell 4,000 acres to the county to build a...
We might never know who won the Mega Millions jackpot. That's not usually the case
Whoever recently won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot won't ever have to reveal their identity. The Illinois Lottery says that winners of prizes over $250,000 can request that their name and hometown be kept confidential. That isn't the case in many states, but a growing number of state legislators...
Political Rewind: Republicans mobilize election volunteers, teachers go back to school
Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, Former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Stan Washington, @StanWashington, Editor-at-large, The Atlanta Voice. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, Political reporter GPB News,. Tanya Washington, @AskProfW, Professor of law, Georgia State University. The breakdown. 1. The ACLU has refiled a lawsuit against Georgia's new abortion law. The ACLU hopes to...
