‘No closure yet’ : Officer Daniel Hodges wants Trump to be held accountable

The RNC ‘election integrity’ official appearing in DOJ’s Jan. 6 subpoenas
At least three witnesses in DOJ’s investigation of so-called alternate electors in the 2020 election have received subpoenas demanding communications to and from Joshua Findlay.
Arizona AG says most alleged 2020 dead voters were alive
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s primary, further discredits the review conducted last year. The review was led by an inexperienced firm, Cyber Ninjas, and conducted largely by supporters of Donald Trump who falsely believe the election was stolen from him. “Our agents investigated all individuals that Cyber Ninjas reported as dead, and many were very surprised to learn that they were allegedly deceased,” Brnovich wrote in a letter to state Senate President Karen Fann, who used her subpoena power to obtain ballots, tabulators and election data and hired Cyber Ninjas for what she called a “forensic audit.” The outcome of the one substantiated incident was not immediately clear, but none of the three criminal cases the attorney general has filed over dead voters was connected to the Cyber Ninjas investigation, said Ryan Anderson, a spokesman for Brnovich.
DHS watchdog decries ‘onslaught of meritless criticism’ amid Jan. 6 Secret Service texts flap
In a Monday note to his workforce, Inspector General Joseph Cuffari used language that suggests he’s prepared to push back on growing concerns from Congress.
Texas militia member gets most serious Jan. 6 sentence yet: Just over 7 years
But the judge declined prosecutors' request to treat Guy Reffitt as a terrorist under sentencing guidelines.
