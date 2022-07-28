‘No closure yet’ : Officer Daniel Hodges wants Trump to be held accountable

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s primary, further discredits the review conducted last year. The review was led by an inexperienced firm, Cyber Ninjas, and conducted largely by supporters of Donald Trump who falsely believe the election was stolen from him. “Our agents investigated all individuals that Cyber Ninjas reported as dead, and many were very surprised to learn that they were allegedly deceased,” Brnovich wrote in a letter to state Senate President Karen Fann, who used her subpoena power to obtain ballots, tabulators and election data and hired Cyber Ninjas for what she called a “forensic audit.” The outcome of the one substantiated incident was not immediately clear, but none of the three criminal cases the attorney general has filed over dead voters was connected to the Cyber Ninjas investigation, said Ryan Anderson, a spokesman for Brnovich.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO