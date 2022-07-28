American Psychiatric Association outlines safety measures for prescriptions via telemedicine

www.beckershospitalreview.com
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Opinion: Health system consolidation will fuel growth of physician unions
The pursuit of physician unions is likely to continue amid the consolidation of health systems and medical practices, two attorneys and a physician argue in an article published July 28 in the JAMA Network online. In the article, titled "The Rise and Potential of Physician Unions," Daniel Bowling III, Barak...
beckershospitalreview.com
Five Financial Benefits of Rehabilitation Partnership
As financial strain continues to impact hospitals across the country, health leaders are seeking partnership to increase financial stability amid an ever-changing healthcare landscape. Partnership can help hospitals effectively obtain additional resources to provide high-quality patient care, strengthen service lines and improve access and the overall patient experience. Proactively identifying...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health system chief data officers' most pressing issues
From overseeing investments in new data and analytics tools to making sense of data to improve patient care, chief data officers tackle these challenges as they lead their health systems to becoming a data-driven organization. Becker's spoke to three health system chief data officers who answered the question: What are...
beckershospitalreview.com
Lab capacity far exceeds monkeypox tests despite rising cases
Despite labs ramping up their production to assess thousands of monkeypox tests per week, some labs are receiving a scarce number of tests, according to CNN. Over the past few weeks, five labs — Labcorp, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Aegis Science and Sonic Healthcare — have increased from being able to assess 6,000 tests per week to 70,000 per week. The HHS recruited the labs June 22, and they account for nearly 90 percent of the nation's capabilities to process monkeypox PCR tests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Health system leader shares best practices on forecasting and supply chain resiliency
In a time when the healthcare supply chain industry is a dynamic and complex environment, it is important to learn from each other’s supply strategies. The healthcare sector is reexamining how to build greater flexibility into supply chains while preserving efficiency and preparing for future shocks to the system. Sharing best practices can uncover opportunities for improvement and allow facilities to reallocate their resources for both long and short-term supply chain success.
beckershospitalreview.com
8 health issues that worsened during the pandemic
Many Americans' concern over COVID-19 has dwindled amid access to vaccines and other life-saving therapeutics, but the nation is still grappling with serious health issues exacerbated by the pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported July 31. Increased isolation, missed screenings and disrupted public health activities have caused many of the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Teladoc offering free virtual care to Kentucky flood victims
Teladoc will offer free general medical telehealth visits to individuals affected by the Kentucky flood. The virtual care services will be offered free of charge for conditions including sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies, cold and flu symptoms, and many other non-emergency illnesses, according to a July 30 press release. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Meet the CMOs of US News' top 10 hospitals: 2022-23
Below are brief biographies of the chief medical officers at the hospitals that took the top 10 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 best hospital rankings. Note: The list includes a tie. 1. Amy Williams, MD — Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) Dr. Williams was appointed the executive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
The guide to effective leadership? David Lundquist from Spectrum Health Partners uncovers his acronym "T.P.A." for the answer
David Lundquist is the principal of Franklin, Tenn-based Spectrum Health Partners. Mr. Lundquist will serve on the panel "Big Tech in Healthcare: Exciting Opportunities and What Executives Should Be Afraid of" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
beckershospitalreview.com
15 recent health IT innovations, partnerships
From using artificial intelligence to predict and diagnose disease to expanding hospital-at-home programs, hospitals and health systems have joined a variety of health tech companies in innovative partnerships. Here are 15 partnerships reported by Becker's since July 18. Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System is partnering with Atlanta-based urgent care...
beckershospitalreview.com
How 5 health systems are pacing on their climate pledges
Many health systems have pledged to change their strategies in order to meet climate goals, some set individually and others as part of a national agenda. Five of the biggest health systems have also made commitments and are chipping away at their goals. Here are the climate commitments five health...
beckershospitalreview.com
What long COVID-19 means for the US labor shortage
Millions of Americans are struggling with long-term health complications linked to COVID-19 that could worsen the nation's labor shortage, according to an Aug. 1 analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation. The exact prevalence of long COVID-19 is still unclear, but KFF estimates that 10 to 33 million working-age adults may have...
beckershospitalreview.com
UCSF hospital, Dignity Health sued over healthcare data-sharing
Two California healthcare institutions were named in a class-action lawsuit filed July 25 claiming that patients' private medical data was used to target them with Facebook ads. University of California San Francisco Medical Center and San Francisco-based Dignity Health, along with Facebook parent company Meta Platforms, are being sued in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Feeding organic leadership growth with Dr. Stephen Viel from Halifax Health
Stephen Viel, MD, is the medical director of emergency services at Daytona Beach, Fla-based Halifax Health. Dr. Viel will present "Why Now is the Time to Insource your Emergency Physician Services and How to do it Effectively" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
beckershospitalreview.com
Phishing attack affects 8,000 Allegheny Health Network patients
Allegheny Health Network notified patients July 29 about a May phishing attack that compromised the protected health information of 8,000 patients. On June 1, the Pittsburgh-based health system learned that an employee email account had been compromised between May 31 and June 1 after the owner of the account opened a phishing email link.
beckershospitalreview.com
Historic California hospital to be converted into affordable housing
Los Angeles County officials are making progress on a plan to convert the historic General Hospital building into affordable housing units, according to a July 27 report from the Los Angeles Times. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on July 24 directed the county departments to report within four...
beckershospitalreview.com
Novant Health hospital taps Beth Mosher as new chief nursing officer
Novant Health Mint Hill (N.C.) Medical Center has welcomed Beth Mosher, MSN, as its new chief nursing officer, The Mint Hill Times reported Aug. 1. Most recently, Ms. Mosher was the director of clinical and administrative operations at Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, Ill. She began her nursing career as a critical care nurse at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Ill., and was a real estate agent before starting her nursing career.
Comments / 0