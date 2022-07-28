ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washougal, WA

WWEEK

Readers Respond to the Closure of Two Starbucks Coffee Shops in Portland

Last week, three WW correspondents reported what they observed at two Starbucks coffee shops selected for closure by the corporate office: one in downtown, the other near Gateway Transit Center deep in Northeast Portland (“Falling Starbucks,” July 20). Starbucks said it was closing the shops because they had grown too dangerous. Such a rationale hit a nerve—several, actually. Some readers accused us of credulously accepting Starbucks’ narrative and painting over the company’s union-busting attempts. Others took exception to a quote from Jason Renaud saying business owners were scapegoating the mentally ill. Still others scoffed at our assertion that Starbucks operates a kiosk in a nearby Safeway. Readers were right about that one.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portlandia Mermaid Parade celebrates ‘Rainbow Waters’

Rainbow-clad costumed merfolk, along with their friends and fans, gathered Saturday at Poet’s Beach along Portland’s South Waterfront for the sixth annual Portlandia Mermaid Parade and Festival. The event began with opening ceremonies in the shade under the Marquam Bridge, featuring folk tales of mermaids from across the globe and performances by the Ora Nui Tahitian dance group.
PORTLAND, OR
City
Washougal, WA
Local
Washington Society
Washougal, WA
Society
KGW

Some of Portland's homeless villages struggle to reach full capacity. Here's why

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people live on the streets of Portland, yet some of the city's homeless villages consistently have empty beds. A Point-In-Time survey earlier this year counted more than 6,600 homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, though the number is likely much higher — and either way, the shelter bed capacity much lower.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Fire damages Ridgefield home

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire started in a Ridgefield neighborhood and spread to a nearby house Monday morning, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue. Firefighters got the call at about 7 a.m. from a neighbor who saw black smoke coming out of a house on the 1400 Block of Northwest 304th Circle. CCFR said the fire started outside the home and spread to the walls and attic before the fire department was called.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla will see unique shopping experience

The BarnHouse Village Markets are coming to Molalla's Clark Park in August for a two-day pop-up eventBy Cindy Fama The BarnHouse Vintage Market returns to Molalla's Clark Park Aug. 12-13. The pop-up market, at 815 Shirley St., will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and feature music, food trucks and lots of vintage merchandise to discover or re-discover. Lorzel (Luper) Watner is the 'principal' behind BarnHouse Vintage Markets. She is a Molalla native, having graduated from Molalla High School in 1981, and said her love for all things BarnHouse Vintage comes from "growing up in such...
MOLALLA, OR
montavilla.net

AYCO Seeks New Home on 82nd

African Youth & Community Organization (AYCO) is in the process of buying the Flex Building located at 2110 SE 82nd Avenue. The youth mentoring organization currently operates out of the former Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) building on NE Glisan Street. Developers will soon transform the TBN site into affordable housing, prompting AYCO’s move to a new facility. However, the group needs to raise $5.5 million to purchase and renovate the new building.
PORTLAND, OR
TechCrunch

Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities

In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Stop big severance payouts

Portland Housing Bureau Director Shannon Callahan, after working for the city for five years, recently submitted her resignation. (“Portland paid its housing director $88K to leave,” July 21) Her spokesperson said that Ms. Callahan was leaving of her own accord. The city, under the terms of her contract, rewarded her with a payment of $87,620 - half of her annual salary, while she agreed not to sue. Other high ranking city officials, some who did a good job and some who didn’t, have received a full year’s pay as a severance.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

3 recovering after nearly losing their lives in Sandy River

A new construction project by TriMet may make your commute even longer this weekend. Southeast Portland’s newest bakery is known for its spirited cakes, sweet treats infused with whiskey, rum, champagne or another delicious liquor!. Recruiting new football officials is an ongoing effort in Portland. Updated: 18 hours ago.

