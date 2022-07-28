www.camaspostrecord.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat WaveDaniella CressmanPortland, OR
IRS auctions off Sherwood house on 20 acres Monday with bids starting at $482,818
Home shoppers frustrated by the low number of residential properties for sale in the Portland area sometimes look for off-market listings, which can be foreclosures, or by working directly with an owner. Another alternative to conventional For Sale signs in the yard? An Internal Revenue Service auction, in which an...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to the Closure of Two Starbucks Coffee Shops in Portland
Last week, three WW correspondents reported what they observed at two Starbucks coffee shops selected for closure by the corporate office: one in downtown, the other near Gateway Transit Center deep in Northeast Portland (“Falling Starbucks,” July 20). Starbucks said it was closing the shops because they had grown too dangerous. Such a rationale hit a nerve—several, actually. Some readers accused us of credulously accepting Starbucks’ narrative and painting over the company’s union-busting attempts. Others took exception to a quote from Jason Renaud saying business owners were scapegoating the mentally ill. Still others scoffed at our assertion that Starbucks operates a kiosk in a nearby Safeway. Readers were right about that one.
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
Portlandia Mermaid Parade celebrates ‘Rainbow Waters’
Rainbow-clad costumed merfolk, along with their friends and fans, gathered Saturday at Poet’s Beach along Portland’s South Waterfront for the sixth annual Portlandia Mermaid Parade and Festival. The event began with opening ceremonies in the shade under the Marquam Bridge, featuring folk tales of mermaids from across the globe and performances by the Ora Nui Tahitian dance group.
Some of Portland's homeless villages struggle to reach full capacity. Here's why
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people live on the streets of Portland, yet some of the city's homeless villages consistently have empty beds. A Point-In-Time survey earlier this year counted more than 6,600 homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, though the number is likely much higher — and either way, the shelter bed capacity much lower.
kptv.com
Fire damages Ridgefield home
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire started in a Ridgefield neighborhood and spread to a nearby house Monday morning, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue. Firefighters got the call at about 7 a.m. from a neighbor who saw black smoke coming out of a house on the 1400 Block of Northwest 304th Circle. CCFR said the fire started outside the home and spread to the walls and attic before the fire department was called.
Free community fridges flourish in Portland, along with problems
Jeana and Mark Menger sleep with their car keys near their bedside, and they have a plan. Should a man who has frequented the community refrigerator full of free food on their Portland street make good on his vow to burn down their bungalow, they will climb out their bedroom window and drive off to safety.
Thousands get nekkid on annual Portland bike ride
For the first time in about 3 years, thousands of naked bike riders cycled their way through the streets of Portland Saturday night.
Molalla will see unique shopping experience
The BarnHouse Village Markets are coming to Molalla's Clark Park in August for a two-day pop-up eventBy Cindy Fama The BarnHouse Vintage Market returns to Molalla's Clark Park Aug. 12-13. The pop-up market, at 815 Shirley St., will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and feature music, food trucks and lots of vintage merchandise to discover or re-discover. Lorzel (Luper) Watner is the 'principal' behind BarnHouse Vintage Markets. She is a Molalla native, having graduated from Molalla High School in 1981, and said her love for all things BarnHouse Vintage comes from "growing up in such...
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
montavilla.net
AYCO Seeks New Home on 82nd
African Youth & Community Organization (AYCO) is in the process of buying the Flex Building located at 2110 SE 82nd Avenue. The youth mentoring organization currently operates out of the former Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) building on NE Glisan Street. Developers will soon transform the TBN site into affordable housing, prompting AYCO’s move to a new facility. However, the group needs to raise $5.5 million to purchase and renovate the new building.
TechCrunch
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
Readers respond: Stop big severance payouts
Portland Housing Bureau Director Shannon Callahan, after working for the city for five years, recently submitted her resignation. (“Portland paid its housing director $88K to leave,” July 21) Her spokesperson said that Ms. Callahan was leaving of her own accord. The city, under the terms of her contract, rewarded her with a payment of $87,620 - half of her annual salary, while she agreed not to sue. Other high ranking city officials, some who did a good job and some who didn’t, have received a full year’s pay as a severance.
2 Cities Leading U.S. Rat Infestation Are Hours From Tri-Cities
Would you believe that 2 of the top 25 cities with the worst rat problems in the United States are within just hours drive from the Tri-Cities? Orkin released their list for the cities in the USA with the worst rat problems, and two well known close cities are on their list.
City attorney defends Portland charter reform in court
The Multnomah County Circuit Court has scheduled an Aug. 11 hearing on measure's constitutionality.
opb.org
Salem restaurant buried in fake reviews, hateful comments following Naomi Wolf incident
Your browser does not support the audio element. It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There...
kptv.com
3 recovering after nearly losing their lives in Sandy River
A new construction project by TriMet may make your commute even longer this weekend. Southeast Portland’s newest bakery is known for its spirited cakes, sweet treats infused with whiskey, rum, champagne or another delicious liquor!. Recruiting new football officials is an ongoing effort in Portland. Updated: 18 hours ago.
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Sheriff’s deputies respond to shooting in St. Johns neighborhood
The vehicle and the suspected shooter left the area prior to deputies arriving. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood of Vancouver. On Sunday (July 31) at about 2:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a disturbance with a weapon...
Officials plead with swimmers to wear life jackets amid recent drownings
In the wake of several water emergencies this week, first responders want the public to be aware that the rivers are more dangerous than normal for this time of year.
Break-ins, chase, screams: Man arrested in Wood Village
A man who deputies said they saw breaking into a car, fleeing and breaking into a nearby home was taken into custody Saturday afternoon in the Wood Village area of Portland.
