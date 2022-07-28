A project named for 'Peanuts' character Franklin aims to boost Black animators

www.npr.org
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' dies at 89
Actress and singer Nichelle Nichols, best known as Star Trek's communications officer Lieutenant Uhura, died Saturday night in Silver City, New Mexico. She was 89 years old. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," her son Kyle Johnson wrote on the website Uhura.com. "Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration."
Movies you missed: 'Moonstruck' was a hit for a reason
NICHOLAS CAGE: (As Ronny Cammareri) I'm in love with you. CHER: (As Loretta Castorini) Snap out of it. SIMON: "Moonstruck," about a woman who is caught between her fiance and his hotheaded younger brother. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MOONSTRUCK") OLYMPIA DUKAKIS: (As Rose Castorini) Do you love him, Loretta?. CHER: (As...
In a new memoir in verse, Alora Young traces the lives of generations of Black women
A young Black woman coming of age traced her life back through generations of mothers in her family. ALORA YOUNG: My name is Alora Young. I'm 19 years old. I'm a poet. I'm an activist. And I am a lover. FADEL: Young has a gift for spoken word. And she...
Angelina Jolie Is Beaming With Pride as She Announces a Big Step in Daughter Zahara’s Future
Click here to read the full article. Angelina Jolie just gave fans a rare update on one of her children, and we know she’s the proudest mama right now. On July 31, Jolie gave fans a welcomed update on one of her children, specifically Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and her future! The proud mama posted a picture of Zahara with her “Spelman sisters” to announce that Zahara has decided to attend Spelman College. Jolie posted the photo with the caption, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a...
The latest music releases to add to your summer playlist
Audio will be available later today. A new Beyonce album is like a solar eclipse in pop music: rare and spectacular. But what are some other summer releases? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Reanna Cruz from the Switched on Pop podcast.
The sites in this guide are a key part of understanding America's story
NPR's Cheryl Corley speaks with journalist Deborah Douglas about her travel guide — "U.S. Civil Rights Trail: A Traveler's Guide to the People, Places, and Events that Made the Movement." CHERYL CORLEY, HOST:. It's summer travel season. And if you're still looking for a possible destination, journalist Deborah Douglas...
We've gotta talk about Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'
BEYONCE: (Singing) Baby, come over. KIANA FITZGERALD: So "Virgo's Groove" is just a wonderful little nugget of dance, disco, house, funk, soul. Like, it's just all encompassing of all the things that many people love, especially me. I love all the elements that she included here. And it's just as much Mary Jane Girls as it is Donna Summer. And by that, I mean, you know, there's, like, this very amorphous feeling of, you know, just wanting to express herself and wanting to get to a place where she can just be free and be as liberated as possible. And I think both of those acts represent that. So this song is one of my favorites. I feel like once I, you know, listen to this album again and again and again, it's going to be the one that I come back to. But overall, this song is magnifique.
Amanda Shires talks new album 'Take It Like A Man'
AMANDA SHIRES: (Singing) I was snared by your wrist. CORLEY: For years, she's been out there making quite a name for herself while also performing alongside country music legends. She's won music awards, formed the country supergroup of female musicians, the Highwomen, performs with her husband's band, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, all while releasing solo albums. Her latest was released Friday, and it's called "Take It Like A Man."
Three great movies under 90 minutes
What do you do when you need a good movie, but you don't have much time? The answer is that you find a short one. We recommend three films that deliver a lot of punch without taking up your whole day.
The science is in: Everyone recognizes and uses baby talk with infants
You've heard it. You've probably done it. We're talking baby talk. And it turns out, the features of baby talk — softer tone, higher pitch, almost unintelligible vocabulary — are global. Researchers at Harvard's Music Lab documented over 1,500 recordings in 21 urban, rural and Indigenous communities —...
Encore: Artist Ai Weiwei on his father's exile and hopes for his own son
Over the decades, Ai Weiwei has become one of the most influential artists and activists of our time, which is why the Chinese government has long fixed its gaze on him. In 2011, Chinese authorities secretly detained Ai Weiwei. And while in detention, the artist thought often about his father, how incomplete his understanding of his father was and how much he wanted to avoid that same disconnect with his own son. So Ai Weiwei decided to set down his thoughts and memories in his book "1,000 Years Of Joys And Sorrows."
Searching for TV shows to watch? Try: Apple TV's 'Loot' and 'Moonhaven' on AMC+
For every buzzed about show like Netflix's Stranger Things or Apple TV's Ted Lasso, there are a dozen other shows that just go under the radar. But which ones might be worth your time?. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. For every buzzed-about show, like Netflix's "Stranger Things" or Apple TV's "Ted Lasso,"...
How to protect against the Monkeypox virus
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University, about the how monkeypox spreads and how people can protect themselves from the virus.
B.J. Novak learned a lot about himself — and Texas — while working on 'Vengeance'
B.J. Novak says his new movie, Vengeance, is all about breaking down assumptions — an experience he had onscreen as its lead actor, but also off-camera as its writer and director. The dark comedy follows Ben, a New York City-based journalist who travels to small-town Texas to investigate the...
It's the third time China lets a rocket come back to Earth in an uncontrolled reentry
A rocket is expected to fall back to Earth somewhere sometime this afternoon. It's a Chinese rocket that carried a module to a space station under construction. And we use the word somewhere and sometime because its re-entry is uncontrolled. Jim Head is a planetary scientist with Brown University whose research involves collaborating with China's space program. He joins us now.
In extended-stay hotels, one writer sees a solution to lots of housing problems
What did Joe DiMaggio, Tennessee Williams and Bob Dylan have in common? Well, they each, at one time or another, lived in a hotel. At the middle of the 20th century, lots of Americans did this - from the rich and famous to those barely scraping by. Hotels were considered housing, but residential hotels of all sorts have largely vanished. And in an article for Slate, Henry Grabar argues it's time for a comeback. He says extended-stay hotels could help alleviate some of today's biggest housing problems from shortages to homelessness. And to understand how, you have to first start with just how many people hotels once served.
'Welcome to Provincetown' podcast follows a mix of characters in the seaside town
UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing) I'm never going to dance again. Guilty feet have got no rhythm. CORLEY: A new podcast tells the story of P-Town and the people who call it home. It's called "Welcome To Provincetown." And in it we follow the host, Mitra Kaboli, as she navigates her first summer in P-Town. We wanted to learn more about it, so we reached out to Mitra. And when we spoke, she began by explaining what drew her to P-Town in the first place.
