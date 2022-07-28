ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma pair arrested in child's death, body was burned

SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man and a woman described as his girlfriend were arrested for the death of a young child whose burned body was found in central Oklahoma, authorities said.

Police in Seminole, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, found the child’s burned body Wednesday after receiving a tip, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

Authorities haven’t specified the age of the child, whom the state bureau said was a toddler.

Police later arrested Chad Jennings, 32, on murder, child abuse and conspiracy warrants and Katherine Penner, 31, on accessory to murder, child abuse and desecration of a body warrants.

Both were jailed Thursday and records didn’t list an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

It was not clear how the couple and the child were connected and an OSBI spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call Thursday.

The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine both the identity and the cause of death, the state bureau said.

Comments / 8

D Canup
3d ago

There are some sick people in this world. May these people receive the book thrown at them and jail Justice to immediately set in.

Reply
6
Jacki Hutchison
3d ago

Demons truly do walk among us. RIP Little one.

Reply
15
