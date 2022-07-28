Multnomah County’s Department of Community Justice’s Mental Health Mobile Unit providing outreach as community faces prolonged heat wave

www.multco.us
Portland housing agency scrambled to obtain air conditioners amid heat wave, some residents still waiting
As the Portland area’s chilly spring dragged on, Richelle Valeno made monthly payments on a $250 portable air conditioning unit she couldn’t afford to purchase outright. After June 2021′s grueling heat wave, she wanted to be prepared if temperatures again became life-threatening. The 61-year-old lives in the...
Readers respond: Cascade of failure includes decriminalization
Chuck Brinkerhoff in his recent letter to the editor laments society’s “cascade of failures” that is responsible for the plight of the unhoused, but he doesn’t offer specifics. (“Readers respond: Cascade of failures,” July 22) Let me offer one glaring example of how society...
Cooling shelters open through Sunday evening as long heatwave enters most dangerous – but likely final – phase.
Multnomah County, the City of Portland and community partners will continue to operate four overnight cooling shelters through 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, as the Portland metro area pushes through the final stretch of a prolonged heatwave. The National Weather Service has extended an excessive heat warning and heat...
Majority of Oregon counties will see Magic Mushrooms back on November ballot
SALEM, Ore. — From a tourist attraction in the early 1900's speculated to hold healing powers in its mineral springs, to a medical center and most recently a lodge and retreat, Buckhorn Mineral Springs Ranch still maintains many of its original structures. The old-time charm of the 124-acre ranch is one of the reasons Myles Katz says he was drawn to buy the place for $3.6 million last year with the intent of turning it into a psilocybin retreat.
Free AC units delivered to eligible Oregonians this week amid heat wave
The Oregon Health Authority began distributing air conditioning units to Oregonians most at risk for heat-related illness amid record setting temperatures this week. The health authority worked with the Oregon Department of Human Services to deliver hundreds of portable air conditioning units to community service providers — including distribution of 500 air conditioners just last weekend.
How a Crucial Thread in Portland’s Social Safety Net Frayed Without Anyone Noticing
If you’ve lived in Portland long enough, you probably have some manner of relationship with the Taft Home, a low-income, assisted living, senior home in Southwest Portland. It conspicuously sits on the iconic Crystal Ballroom block, a four-story, brick-red building plainly visible from the 405 where it heralds the exit that leads to Powell’s, the Crystal Ballroom, Everyday Music, and the glossy storefronts of the Pearl District.
New Oregon law establishes renter’s rights to install AC units
As many in the Portland metro try to cool off from this week's heat wave, some are having to overcome obstacles with their landlords when it comes to air conditioning. Earlier in 2022, a law was passed to allow renters the right to air conditioning, but some landlords are still fighting it through fines and notices.
MultCo overpaid homeless camp provider $525,228
The county auditor said all the money for duplicate invoices and unalloyed expenses have been recovered.A Multnomah County auditor investigation revealed that a contractor was overpaid by more than half a million dollars to manage approved homeless camps by the Joint Office of Homeless Services. Multnomah County Auditor Jennifer McGuirk said the Joint Office approved $525,228 in unallowable costs to All Good Northwest, a group contracted by the Joint Office for alternative shelters, like Safe Rest Villages. The investigation, spurred by a Good Government Hotline tip, found that AGNW overbilled the county $331,553, mostly in personal expenses, by duplicating payroll...
Cooling shelters remain open as Portland’s heat wave reaches its ‘most dangerous phase’
As Portland’s historic heat wave continues, cooling shelters will remain open until Sunday morning, county officials announced in a press conference Friday. Temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees through Saturday. And if overnight temperatures don’t drop below 70 tonight, it will be only the sixth time that has happened in the past 10 years, said Andrea Hamberg, Multnomah County’s interim director of environmental health services.
Free community fridges flourish in Portland, along with problems
Jeana and Mark Menger sleep with their car keys near their bedside, and they have a plan. Should a man who has frequented the community refrigerator full of free food on their Portland street make good on his vow to burn down their bungalow, they will climb out their bedroom window and drive off to safety.
Vancouver opens fentanyl dispensary to legally regulate safe drug use
In a radical move to reduce fatal overdoses and severe illnesses, a dispensary in Vancouver is offering up a legal and safer way for drug users to get fentanyl.
Elderly man’s death in Clackamas County suspected to be heat-related
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas County elderly man death’s is suspected as heat-related, the county said Saturday. Clackamas County said the man died in his home that had an air conditioner that was not working. It did not say when the man passed away. The county medical examiner is investigating the official cause of death.
‘It’s a miracle day’: Newberg tenants no longer face eviction after KGW viewer steps up, donates portable AC units
NEWBERG, Ore. — Earlier this month, tenants at a low-income housing complex in Newberg known as Haworth Terrace received eviction notices for having window-mounted air conditioners. The Yamhill County Housing Authority, which runs the property, said they were fire hazards and posed an egress issue. The tenants were allowed...
Readers respond: Stop big severance payouts
Portland Housing Bureau Director Shannon Callahan, after working for the city for five years, recently submitted her resignation. (“Portland paid its housing director $88K to leave,” July 21) Her spokesperson said that Ms. Callahan was leaving of her own accord. The city, under the terms of her contract, rewarded her with a payment of $87,620 - half of her annual salary, while she agreed not to sue. Other high ranking city officials, some who did a good job and some who didn’t, have received a full year’s pay as a severance.
Letter: Why should a new sheriff matter to you?
Vancouver resident Ann Marie Paque assesses the candidates in the race for Clark County sheriff. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. I have been following the race to the primary...
Keizer Mother and Daughter Face Federal Charges for Roles in International Drug Trafficking Conspiracy
PORTLAND, Ore.—A Oregon mother and daughter, both members of a large international drug distribution organization based in India, are facing federal charges for conspiring with each other and others to traffic hundreds of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills into the U.S. for distribution in Oregon and elsewhere. Jennifer McConnon,...
Heat Wave Reaches Most Dangerous Point
The Portland area is entering what could be the most dangerous phase yet in what’s already becoming a historically long and life-threatening heat wave, with forecasts showing some of the hottest potential daytime and nighttime temperatures yet. With forecasts showing temperatures potentially topping 100 degrees through Saturday, and with...
My view: Putting Interstate Bridge misconceptions to rest
The administrator of the bridge project says a lot of incorrect have been circulating lately.Following the recent U.S. Coast Guard Preliminary Navigation Clearance Determination there has been confusion and misleading information conveyed regarding the Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) program. This includes technical inaccuracies like the potential height and grade of a replacement bridge, the types of moveable spans under consideration, and the misconception that a tunnel is a feasible alternative. It's a lot to cover, so let's start with the Preliminary Navigation Clearance Determination. Last month, the U.S. Coast Guard shared its preliminary determination stating that the current vertical clearance...
Woodburn market, gas station proposal nixed
City Council overturns planning commission's approval of plans for commercial site.Plans for a U.S. Market and gas station at a site that formerly housed two banks in Woodburn have been waylaid, at least temporarily. During its July 25 meeting, the Woodburn City Council denied an application proposing a convenience store and gas station at Newberg Highway and Oregon Way on the basis that it fails to meet conditional use criteria. The application was previously approved by the Woodburn Planning Commission. But an appellant involved in the hearings with the commission challenged that ruling, thereby sending it before the City...
Potter Fire closes part of Pacific Crest Trail
A fire in the Willamette National Forest has closed the Pacific Crest Trail in an area of southern Oregon, the US Forest Service posted on their Facebook page.
