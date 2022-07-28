Democrats are blasting Senate Republicans for blocking a bipartisan bill aimed at boosting benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits on Wednesday.

Well if you wanted to pass a bill to help veterans, why have it backloaded with money for more green activities, plus 2 other riders that have nothing to do with veterans.....Tell the truth
can we see EVERYTHING that was in the bill before we blame Republicans why they voted against it? Give us the whole story. Thank you
I find the part on the bill that required the VA to turn over all records to the NASEM (Sec. 506) suspicious... It requires this, so the NASEM can study the possible correlation between exposure and Mental Health conditions in veterans...which, if you look at the current "non-partisan" history of the NASEM...would seem more like a way for them use red flag laws to strip veterans of their weapons...by correlating exposure to mental health in a few to all that were exposed. "You don't have symptoms now, but we say you will in the future. Therefore, we take your guns now....for 'your' safety."
Comments / 267