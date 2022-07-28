Liberty adds commitment from 2023 TE Josh Phifer

www.aseaofred.com
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
douglasnow.com
Kaitlyn Tanner named Miss Georgia Teen Volunteer
Kaitlyn Tanner, 16, has been named Miss Georgia Teen Volunteer at the Miss Georgia Volunteer pageant this past weekend in Atlanta. The pageant is held annually to "empower young women" while giving them scholarship opportunities in the pageantry world. Kaitlyn, adopted by her family at birth, has advocated for adoption...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
fox5atlanta.com
Safety ‘top of mind’ for parents as Georgia students head back to school
ATLANTA - Thousands of students in counties around the metro Atlanta area will head back to school Monday. That includes students in Atlanta Public Schools and Cobb, Rockdale, Cherokee, Fannin, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Newton, and Paulding counties. "We’re going into with just thoughts of everything that’s going on … everything...
fox5atlanta.com
University of West Georgia professor fatally shot freshman student, police say
CARROLLTON, Ga. - The University of West Georgia community in a state of shock after police announced that one of its professors killed one of its students. Police say 47-year-old Richard Sigman shot 18-year-old Anna Jones at a parking deck near Adamson Square around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Friends rushed Jones...
Thousands of students in 12 north Georgia districts head back to school
Students in a dozen school districts are heading back to the classroom on Monday morning. Monday is the first day of school for thousands of students in Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb, Cherokee, Fannin, Greene, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens and Rockdale counties. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
theatlanta100.com
Will Georgia get a new railroad hub?
If you looked at a route map for Amtrak in 1972 compared to today, you’d find not much is different. But the train company wants to change that with “Amtrak Connect US,” a $75 billion expansion plan that will add new train lines and hubs so the rest of the country has better connectivity, resembling that found in the Northeast.
townandtourist.com
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)
When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
Governor Kemp announces grants for Georgia teachers
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp announced additional funding for teachers across the state Friday. The state will give all full-time teachers $125 to buy classroom supplies. The money is part of Georgia's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. Previously, the money had been used to help students with...
Georgia students return to school. How safe is your child’s school?
With the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas as a backdrop, Georgia schools are beginning to open their doors for fall with school safety top-of-mind for parents and teachers. Every public school in Georgia is required to have a school safety plan and conduct drills on that...
A couple of Georgians woke up $1 million richer after getting the winning lottery numbers
ATLANTA — If you purchased a Mega Millions ticket and matched all five numbers, you could be a million dollars richer. That was the case for two lucky Georgians Saturday morning when Mega Millions announced its winners. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One person...
CBS 46
University of West Georgia professor fired, charged with murdering student
City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities. City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities. Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Shane Smith tracks another flood threat. Updated: 58 minutes ago. Rain returns and...
Thousands of families gather for APS Back-to-School bash at Georgia World Congress Center
ATLANTA — It’s back to class on Monday for the state’s largest school district. On Saturday, Atlanta Public Schools lined up in big numbers to take part in the district’s largest Back-to-School Bash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 partnered...
Lawsuit says city of College Park refuses to obey law it asked Georgia legislature to pass
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The city of College Park asked the Georgia state legislature to pass a bill allowing it to have a senior homestead exemption. Now, a new lawsuit says the city is refusing to obey the law it asked for. Shirley Robinson, 82, said she never expected...
nowhabersham.com
Kemp grants more federal COVID relief cash for Georgia teachers to shop for supplies
MCDONOUGH (Georgia Recorder) – Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services to students on a daily basis.
Gov. Kemp says teachers could receive money for supplies for upcoming school year
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp visited teachers at Ola High School in Henry County to kick off the new school year and announce a statewide back-to-school supply supplement. On Friday, the governor visited the school to share his well wishes as teachers...
WTGS
RJN calls on DOJ, State of Georgia for investigation into Savannah Police Department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — After the recent officer-involved shooting of a black man in Savannah, The Racial Justice Network traveled to Atlanta Friday, to call on Governor Kemp to push for an investigation into the Savannah Police Department. There have been five officer involved shootings in Savannah so far...
CBS 46
Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
Former University of West Georgia professor accused of murder in 18-year-old's death
CARROLLTON, Ga. — A former University of West Georgia professor is behind bars, accused of publicly shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman leaving a small community grieving. Anna Jones was killed overnight Saturday. Carrollton Police Department investigators said Richard Sigman, 47, was taken into custody after officers were called...
Casting Call: Models, babies & a block party this week
Productions in the film and television industry are shooting throughout Georgia, and this page will regularly highlight job opportunities in front of and behind the camera
