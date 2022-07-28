Legend Says This Illinois Grave Statue Will Show How You’ll Die

Robbins Illinois native Nichelle Nichols has died. Nichols who graduated from Englewood High School in 1951 went on to find worldwide fame as an actress and singer best known for playing the role of Uhura [[ OOO HOOR UH ]] in the original Star Trek television series and six subsequent feature films. Nichols’ portrayal of a communications officer aboard the starship Enterprise was one of the first times that a Black woman was seen on American television in a non-servant role. In a statement released on Sunday, NASA recognized Nichols for helping them to recruit some of the first women and minority astronauts and for inspiring generations to reach for the stars. Nichelle Nichols was 89-years-old.

ROBBINS, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO