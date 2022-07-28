Chase County sex offender faces child porn counts

www.emporiagazette.com
Geary County Booking Photos July 28
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Alan Hakala, Battery, Battery against a law enforcement officer, Assault of a...
4 Kansas juveniles in custody after taking car with baby, child inside
Four Wichita, Kansas, juveniles are charged with kidnapping and other crimes after taking a car with a baby and a toddler inside.
Wichita mother pleads guilty in death of her toddler
A child's death that shocked the Wichita community three years ago has resulted in guilty pleas from his parents.
Couple credits fate for being there to help children dumped on side of NW Wichita road
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two children are home safe after being left on the side of the road following a vehicle theft and kidnapping Wednesday evening in northwest Wichita. It happened near 45th Street North and Hoover. Police said a couple had their SUV parked in their driveway with their two small children, ages 1 and 3, in their car seats in the back. The parents went inside for a few seconds to grab something and when they came back, their vehicle and their children were gone.
14-year-old boy shot while walking in east Wichita, police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg while walking in a neighborhood on the east side on Thursday. Officers responded at around 6 p.m. to a local hospital after the victim showed up there. They learned he was walking in the 1100 block of North Harding, near 10th and Oliver, when he was shot.
Armed Wichita dad recalls facing down teen after SUV with his kids inside was stolen
“I go in the oncoming lane. I was fully prepared to total both of my vehicles to get my kids,” Wichita father says.
Cone confusion leads to turnpike crash; two injured
A driver apparently misunderstood markings in a construction zone on the Kansas Turnpike this weekend. That led to a crash which injured two people. A Kansas Highway Patrol report said an HHR approaching Emporia from the south around 9 a.m. Saturday entered a construction area four miles south of the interchange. Cones are on the highway to indicate lane adjustments and closures.
Police release name of motorcyclist killed in crash north of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The police chief in Park City has released the name of a man who died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning at 53rd Street North and Hydraulic. The victim, Mason Harbert, 34, of Wichita, was riding his motorcycle southbound. Chief Phil Bostian said that just before 6 a.m., a pickup headed northbound turned left in front of Harbert, causing the motorcycle to strike the truck.
3-day Kansas sting nets multiple arrests, meth worth $4.4M
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. — Authorities across central Kansas banded together recently to target “major criminals,” and their efforts were not in vain. The three-day sting netted “multiple” arrests and resulted in the seizure of more than 120 pounds of methamphetamine, KWCH reported. According to officials...
Area law enforcement part of 3-day drug operation in Kansas
WABAUNSEE COUNTY , Kan. — The McPherson County Sheriff's Department and Newton Police were a part of a three-day special operation in Wabaunsee County that targeted major criminals and resulted in multiple arrests. In addition to the arrests, there were several cases where large amounts of narcotics were seized...
Motorcycle and truck collision in Park City kills Wichita man, police say
One person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle and a truck Wednesday morning in Park City, according to Park City police Sgt. Chris Shields. The crash was called in at 5:57 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Hydraulic. Shields said the driver of the Dodge Dakota truck was headed north and the motorcycle was headed south. A man from the Wichita area died, he said.
Four in running to replace Judge Wheeler
A Magistrate Judge and a County Attorney are among the candidates to replace a retiring Lyon County District Judge. The Kansas Judicial Branch announced Monday that four people applied to succeed Judge Merlin Wheeler, who will step away in early September to become a Senior Judge. One of the four...
Police: Speeding truck stolen in Bettendorf; 2 charged
A 23-year-old Eldridge woman and a 42-year-old man from Manhattan, Kansas, face charges after Iowa State Patrol found them in a truck reported to be stolen out of Bettendorf. Andrea Ketelsen, of Eldridge, and Joshua Heinz, of Manhattan, Kansas, each face a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say.
Hospital loses phone service
Newman Regional Health has lost telephone service. The hospital is not sure when it will be restored. The outage occurred sometime between 1:00-1:30 p.m. Monday. It's not clear which company provides phone service to the hospital.
Sheriff's Department makes an arrest on I-70
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Trey L. Campbell, Junction City, on I70 westbound at mile marker 290 on requested charges including Flee or Attempt to Elude, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Stolen Property. According to the Sheriff's Department the arrest occurred at 5:32 p.m. Friday. The I-70 290 mile marker is about four miles west of Junction City.
Man killed after being hit by train near downtown Wichita
One person is dead after being hit by a train Wednesday morning.
Hotel north of Wichita becoming church and school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita church has taken over a former hotel just north of Wichita. Word of Life Church is turning the former Best Western at I-135 and 53rd Street North into a church, school, and student dormitory. The church’s Life Prep Academy on North Meridian will...
One dead in Junction City fire Wednesday night
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – According to the Junction City KS Fire Department’s social media page, one man is dead after a fire in the 700 block of West 7th. The Junction City Post is reporting that crews arrived to find a structure on fire and a man threatening first responders. The Post reported the fire […]
Kenneth J. Stevenson
Kenneth J. Stevenson, age 60, died at his home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 after battling multiple lengthy illnesses. Kenny was born September 9, 1961 to Delbert and Virginia (Brown) Stevenson of Olpe and was a life-long resident of Lyon County. Throughout his life he enjoyed the outdoors including hunting...
Party on the Arkansas River this weekend!
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Party on the Arkansas River this weekend! Wichita Clean Streams, whose mission is to develop and implement water quality improvement projects in the community that restores and protects the overall health of the river, is hosting Wichita Big Float & Beach Party. The party is on Saturday, Aug. 30, from 1 […]
