ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Driver, Passenger Injured In Wrong-Way Crash On I-95 In CT

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Two women were injured in a wrong-way crash in Connecticut.

The crash happened on northbound I-95 in New Haven near Exit 50 at about 2:10 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, according to Connecticut State Police.

A 2013 Honda CR-V LX was going the wrong way, traveling south in the northbound lanes, and collided head-on with a northbound 2005 Kenworth truck, police said.

The 20-year-old Terryville woman who drove the Honda and her passenger, a 19-year-old New Haven woman, were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the truck, a 59-year-old man from Dorchester, Massachusetts, reported no injuries, police said.

Police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing with charges pending.

State Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call Trooper Farrow at 203-696-2500.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Danbury Man Accused Of Driving 161 MPH

A Connecticut man was charged with reckless driving after police said he was clocked driving 161 miles per hour on a highway in New Hampshire. A New Hampshire State trooper saw an orange 2021 Chevrolet Corvette speed past him on I-93 northbound in Ashland at about 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, police said.
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

PA Man Killed After Being Ejected From SUV During One-Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown

A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed when he lost control of his SUV and rolled over multiple times on a Maryland roadway, state police announced. John Thomas Green III, 51, was driving his 2004 silver Toyota Highlander in Washington County at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the area of Downsville Pike at Rench Road in Hagerstown when he unexpectedly crashed, authorities said.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Massachusetts#Connecticut State Police#Traffic Accident#Ct#Honda#Kenworth
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash

A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
SHELTON, CT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Preliminary investigation shows Worcester driver swerved into car in fatal crash

WORCESTER – A Worcester driver swerved into a car that rolled over on Interstate 290 Saturday, killing both occupants, according to a State Police preliminary investigation.  The 7:02 a.m. eastbound crash near Exit 24 remains under investigation to determine if criminal charges are warranted, police said.  More: Two Conn. residents killed in I-290 rollover crash,...
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Loved Ones Honor Connecticut Couple Killed In Worcester Rollover Crash

Tributes are pouring in for a Connecticut couple who lost their lives in a rollover crash in central Massachusetts last week. Luc Morin, age 65, and Christine Banavige, age 52, both of New Britain, died when their pickup truck was struck and rolled over on I-290 in Worcester on Saturday, July 30. The couple was apparently heading to their cabin in Maine, according to a GoFundMe organized in their honor.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Newburgh Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. The crash took place in Orange County in Newburgh on Saturday, July 30 at the intersection of South Street and Pierces Road. When officers arrived on the scene they found the 32-year-old Newburgh man unconscious and unresponsive, said the...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A fatal crash with entrapment occurred in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 on Kingston Lane in South Brunswick, initial reports said. South Brunswick police said the road would be closed for three hours during an investigation. At...
ACCIDENTS
Eyewitness News

Man arrested after fleeing crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – State police arrested a man who fled a crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill Monday night. Police said it happened on I-91 north before Exit 24. Euris Tejada, 29, of Rocky Hill, was driving and struck the rear of a Chevrolet that was slowing down, said police.
ROCKY HILL, CT
Daily Voice

Trooper's Police Powers Suspended After Vernon PD Arrest

A Connecticut state trooper has been suspended and placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic violence arrest. Tolland County resident Trooper Jaime Solis, age 29, of Vernon, was arrested at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, for domestic violence. Upon arrival, Vernon Police located a victim with a head injury....
VERNON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Men arrested for refusing to leave wake for Westport woman killed in wrong-way crash

NORWALK — Two men were arrested at a wake Friday for a Westport woman who was killed in a wrong-way crash last weekend, police said. Police were called to Raymond Funeral Home on East Wall Street Friday during a wake for 41-year-old Monica Wilson. Management reported there were two “highly intoxicated” and “belligerent” men at the wake, Norwalk Police Lt. Terry Blake said Monday.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 5 Injured In Overnight Shootings In Capital District

One man is dead and several others are injured following a pair of overnight shootings in the Capital District.Police said officers in Albany were called at around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Central and Lexington avenues for reports of shots fired.When officers arrived they found two …
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Person Struck, Killed By LIRR Train

A person standing on the tracks was struck and killed by a Long Island Railroad Train.The incident took place near Hampton Bays a little after 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1.According to the Southampton Police, patrol units responded to the area after receiving a call from the MTA that a pedestrian had bee…
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
WTNH

Plainville motorcycle crash closes I-84 eastbound

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle crash in Plainville closed down I-84 eastbound Sunday afternoon, according to state police. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-84 eastbound is closed between Exits 35 and 36 due to the crash. The crash, involving at least one motorcycle, occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Injuries are unknown at […]
Daily Voice

CT Trooper Charged After Rear-Ending Vehicle In Brookfield, Police Say

A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel rear-ended another vehicle while driving on northbound Route 7 in Brookfield at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to State Police. Police said both vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
328K+
Followers
49K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy