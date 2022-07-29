Driver, Passenger Injured In Wrong-Way Crash On I-95 In CT

Two women were injured in a wrong-way crash in Connecticut.

The crash happened on northbound I-95 in New Haven near Exit 50 at about 2:10 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, according to Connecticut State Police.

A 2013 Honda CR-V LX was going the wrong way, traveling south in the northbound lanes, and collided head-on with a northbound 2005 Kenworth truck, police said.

The 20-year-old Terryville woman who drove the Honda and her passenger, a 19-year-old New Haven woman, were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the truck, a 59-year-old man from Dorchester, Massachusetts, reported no injuries, police said.

Police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing with charges pending.

State Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call Trooper Farrow at 203-696-2500.