Family Relationships

Moms to Instagram: We want our friends and family back

By Elizabeth Tenety
Motherly
Motherly
 4 days ago
Gillian Sisley

Mother Refuses to Let Own Kids Call Her 'Mom'

Is it cruel to tell your children they can’t call you ‘mom’ or ‘dad’?. Being a parent isn’t something for the faint of heart. It takes an incredible amount of financial commitment, responsibility, and dedication to create and raise other human beings from infants to adults.
Motherly

‘Wren Eleanor’ TikTok controversy inspires moms everywhere to remove kids from social media

If you spend any amount of time scrolling through TikTok, then you may have heard about the controversy surrounding the toddler "influencer" account Wren Eleanor. While the account, which has garnered over 17 million TikTok followers, appears fairly harmless, it's inspired a movement from moms everywhere who now vow to keep their kids' photos and videos off of their social media accounts.
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Abby Joseph

Expectant Couple Wants ‘Grandpa’ to Raise Their Newborn

As the world changes, so too do the roles of parents. In the past, it was common for grandparents to play a large role in child-rearing, often living in close proximity to their children and helping to care for their grandchildren. However, as families have become more dispersed and grandparents have begun to enter retirement, this arrangement is no longer possible for many families.
HuffPost

My Husband Is A Parent Too — But You'd Never Know It Based On What People Say To Us

In early 2017, my husband and I sat in the OB-GYN’s office to confirm that we were pregnant with our first child. The room was littered with literature for new moms on birthing and breastfeeding classes, hospital tours and registration, and pamphlets on how to recognize postpartum depression. As we sat waiting for our ultrasound, my husband pointed out the lack of resources for men transitioning to life as new dads.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

Help! I Have to Stop My Sister From Making Us Her Kids’ Guardian in Her Will.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) My sister and her husband are updating their will and have asked my husband and I to care for their two sons if they die unexpectedly. On paper, we’d be happy to take on this role—we are parents of three kids ourselves, we’re close with my nephews, and have similar parenting approaches and values. Lurking under this is money. We’re raising our three kids (one of whom was an unexpected twin) on a frugal budget. I’m a teacher, and my husband has complications from early 2020 COVID that limit him to part-time work at best. I have a second job and am attempting to find a better paying career, but at this point, my health insurance is essential. We worry a lot about money, especially our medical debt.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Motherly

Dear husband: Thank you for taking the picture

My husband takes a lot of family photos. And I mean a lot. My kids and I tend to get annoyed with all this in-your-face photo-taking and video-recording. We groan and grumble. We turn away from the camera sometimes. And we tease him relentlessly. But there’s something I say far less often: thank you.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
