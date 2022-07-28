Moms to Instagram: We want our friends and family back

www.mother.ly
Related
'Jealous' Woman Slammed for Pouring Water on Boyfriend's Female Friend
Reddit users called the woman "a bully" after she insulted the friend's appearance and threw her clothes in the pool.
Mother Refuses to Let Own Kids Call Her 'Mom'
Is it cruel to tell your children they can’t call you ‘mom’ or ‘dad’?. Being a parent isn’t something for the faint of heart. It takes an incredible amount of financial commitment, responsibility, and dedication to create and raise other human beings from infants to adults.
Man Backed for 'Embarrassing' Partner's Italian Family by Speaking Italian
One user commented, "They tried to talk a big game and looked like fools. That's on them. Good work!"
Fury as Wedding Dress Ruined by Bride's Teen Sister, Her 'Drunk' Friends
According to the teen sister, "the dress got a ton of stains all over it and a few tears in the fabric" and now someone has to pay to fix it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Wren Eleanor’ TikTok controversy inspires moms everywhere to remove kids from social media
If you spend any amount of time scrolling through TikTok, then you may have heard about the controversy surrounding the toddler "influencer" account Wren Eleanor. While the account, which has garnered over 17 million TikTok followers, appears fairly harmless, it's inspired a movement from moms everywhere who now vow to keep their kids' photos and videos off of their social media accounts.
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bride Publicly 'Embarrassing' Mom-in-Law by Returning Wedding Money Praised
The future mother-in-law began using the gift to "control" aspects of the wedding, according to a poster on Reddit.
Dad Branded 'Rude' for Refusing to Share Food With Neighbor's Kid
The man argued he can do "whatever he wants in his own home" and insisted "feeding him isn't our responsibility."
I’m a parenting expert – this is what your baby’s first words mean, and why they ALWAYS say dada before mum
HEARING your baby's first word will always be exciting, no matter what ends up coming out of their mouth. But have you ever wondered why they said what they did? Fabulous reveals the answers. In a video on TikTok, user Shivarti Sheenal Jones-Chand claimed babies most often say 'dada' before...
KIDS・
Expectant Couple Wants ‘Grandpa’ to Raise Their Newborn
As the world changes, so too do the roles of parents. In the past, it was common for grandparents to play a large role in child-rearing, often living in close proximity to their children and helping to care for their grandchildren. However, as families have become more dispersed and grandparents have begun to enter retirement, this arrangement is no longer possible for many families.
'I Snapped': Woman Backed for Lashing Out at Jobless Boyfriend And Family
"Sounds a lot like weaponized incompetence," one commenter speculated.
Cousin Dragged for Asking to Stay With Family—but Only When They're Away
The 18-year-old told his relative: "I want to go to London with my girlfriend… so let me know when you are not there."
Pregnant Mom Praised for Not Wanting 'Nightmare' Aunt To Stay at Her Home
The mom asked Mumsnet users if she is being dramatic, or whether her 'nightmare auntie' is really a nightmare.
dailyphew.com
During Working Hours, A Gardener Is Spotted “Talking” And Cuddling With A White Swan
Being dogs and cats the most popular choices when picking a pet with whom they would live for a long period throughout life, it is well known that people have a tendency to form strong relationships with animals, regarding them as a part of the family. Some people, on the...
My Husband Is A Parent Too — But You'd Never Know It Based On What People Say To Us
In early 2017, my husband and I sat in the OB-GYN’s office to confirm that we were pregnant with our first child. The room was littered with literature for new moms on birthing and breastfeeding classes, hospital tours and registration, and pamphlets on how to recognize postpartum depression. As we sat waiting for our ultrasound, my husband pointed out the lack of resources for men transitioning to life as new dads.
Slate
Help! I Have to Stop My Sister From Making Us Her Kids’ Guardian in Her Will.
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) My sister and her husband are updating their will and have asked my husband and I to care for their two sons if they die unexpectedly. On paper, we’d be happy to take on this role—we are parents of three kids ourselves, we’re close with my nephews, and have similar parenting approaches and values. Lurking under this is money. We’re raising our three kids (one of whom was an unexpected twin) on a frugal budget. I’m a teacher, and my husband has complications from early 2020 COVID that limit him to part-time work at best. I have a second job and am attempting to find a better paying career, but at this point, my health insurance is essential. We worry a lot about money, especially our medical debt.
Dear husband: Thank you for taking the picture
My husband takes a lot of family photos. And I mean a lot. My kids and I tend to get annoyed with all this in-your-face photo-taking and video-recording. We groan and grumble. We turn away from the camera sometimes. And we tease him relentlessly. But there’s something I say far less often: thank you.
Internet in Stitches Over How Mailman Delivers Letters After Tripping Over
The video has gone viral, with TikTok users saying they resonate with the frustrated mailman.
Motherly
New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 2