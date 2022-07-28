East Texas students could lose their free lunch this school year

ktbb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UT Tyler, TJC collaborate for free tuition program
TYLER – Tyler Junior College has the Promise Program; which offers free tuition to East Texas students. According to our news partner KETK, TJC is partnering with UT Tyler to reach out to more students and communities in East Texas. Both schools will work together to help families by offering free tuition and make education affordable for their student in getting a degree. Promise Program student Marie Salazar said “I wanted to be part of the program because it was my saving grace, and its lifted so much weight off my shoulders”. School officials feel having more access to higher learning will create a better community.
The proposal for the Smith County courthouse is not going away
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Members of the Smith County community spoke at a special-called commissioners court meeting Monday about a bond proposal to build a new courthouse, according to our news partner KETK.. A vote will be called Aug. 9, according to the commissioners, to determine if the courthouse bond proposal will be added to the Nov. 8 ballot. The current Smith County Courthouse was dedicated in 1955, and was constructed to house two district courts, two justice of the peace courts, the jail and various county offices. The courthouse currently houses four district clerks, three county courts at law, the district clerk’s office, district attorney’s office, the Smith County Law Library and court staff. The proposed courthouse plans to accommodate 10 judges immediately with the ability to expand to 14 judges. It also proposes building a 300-car parking garage after purchasing the 200 Ferguson Building.
City of Rusk has boil water notice for some residents
RUSK – The City of Rusk has issued a boil water notice for residents who live east of the Cherokee Animal Clinic on East Johnson Drive. According to our news partner KETK, the notice is due to a water main break. City officials will let people know when the boil water notice is no larger in effect.
East Texans grieve after death of deputy in line of duty
TYLER — After the death of Smith County Sheriff’s deputy Lorenzo Bustos early Friday morning, East Texans and government officials have reached out to express their condolences. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Judge Nathan Moran asked that all flags across Texas be lowered to half-staff immediately. Governor Greg Abbott responded and said, “Flags may remain at half-staff through the memorial service or upon final interment, at your discretion. Flags should return to full-staff the following day,” a letter from Abbott’s office stated. Deputy Bustos died after being struck by drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop with his training officer.
Former Neches ISD Principal has new court date set
ANDERSON COUNTY — Anderson County officials set a new court date for Kimberlyn Snider, the former Neches ISD principal accused of tampering with evidence and official oppression. According to our news partner KETK, That new trial date is August 8th. Snider’s first trial, which authorities say she interfered in a child sexual assault investigation at Neches Elementary School, ended in a mistrial in Marsh. Snider has pled not guilty to all charges.
