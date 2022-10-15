Just $90 Is All You Need to Snag This Smart Fire TV Deal Online

Buying a new TV can be exhausting — and expensive. Luckily for you, there are Amazon deals to help you out. And, right now, you can grab a smart HD Insignia TV for just $89.99, on sale from $169.99, saving you almost 50% off.

This 24-inch 720p TV is currently $80 off and packs all the features you’d expect to see in a decent smart TV. There’s Fire TV built-in, allowing you to access Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and all your other apps in one place. Alexa is available too, just in case you want to use voice commands with your new smart TV (say, to find content or adjust settings).

Buy: Insignia Smart TV $169.99

While this isn’t a big screen TV , we like this size for a dorm room, office, kitchen counter, trailer or small bedroom. It’s great if you want a TV on your desk too, say, to watch your favorite streaming content on one screen while you “work” away on your computer screen. The LED display is clear and crisp too with deep contrasts and bright, evenly-lit colors.

There are a decent amount of ports, including two HDMI ports, a USB port, a headphone jack and an Ethernet port. This means you’ll be able to connect a new soundbar or gaming console to your new Insignia Fire TV with ease. Plus, it’s relatively compact, weighing just about 6.40 pounds, making storing or transporting your new TV pretty convenient.

Insignia makes some of the best-reviewed TVs on the market and this smart TV has a 4.6-star rating (out of five) from more than 85,000 reviewers online .

If you’re in the market for an easy-to-use smart TV that doesn’t break the bank, grab this Insignia Fire TV right now for just $89.99 . This deal is on for a limited time only and there’s no telling when it might sell out so shop now while stocks last.