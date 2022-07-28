Yard Party Set to Benefit Boulware Mission in Owensboro, Kentucky

wbkr.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Hopkins Co. residents helping storm victims in eastern Kentucky
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One rebuilding community in the Tri-State is working to help another. [American Red Cross volunteers heading to help eastern Ky. flood victims]. Hopkins County residents are gathering supplies to help those in need in eastern Kentucky. They say they’re returning the favor after they came...
Your Top Ten Best Places to Eat Chicken Wings in the Tri-State [RESULTS]
To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, we asked which restaurant has the most crave-able wings in town. Who serves up the biggest, sauciest, and tastiest wings in the tri-state? You took the poll, and we have the results. Last week, we played the "One Has to Go Challenge" on social...
Win Passes to the 2022 Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center
For the 47th year, thousands of classic, restored street rods will rumble into Evansville for the annual Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds Friday, August 26th through Sunday, August 28th (2022). After canceling the 2020 edition due to the pandemic, the annual event returned last year despite cases...
I-69 work in Henderson County to be done at night
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that starting on Monday, August 1, the work on I-69 in Henderson County will be done at night. Drivers can expect night work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the section of I-69 in Henderson County currently in the work zone is between MP 141.5 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was the soft opening for a new store coming to Newburgh. The Hope Gallery sells handmade items made by people with developmental disabilities. The Hope Gallery is part of The Alex and Ali Foundation, which works to help people with disabilities find a purpose and...
Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
14news.com
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All eyes have been on the Ohio River in Evansville for the past 10 days, but after nearly a week, the camper that had been sitting safely on a sandbar has now been towed out of the water. On Friday, the camper began washing away due...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Tri-Stater's rush to get their hands on a Mega Millions lottery ticket
Friday, Palmers gas station in Henderson, KY saw dozens of customers stop in just to get their hands on a Mega Millions lottery ticket. Tri-Stater's rush to get their hands on a Mega Millions lottery ticket. Friday, Palmers gas station in Henderson, Kentucky, saw dozens of customers stop in just...
wevv.com
Owensboro boy celebrates life as Kindergartner after beating the odds
It's a story of inspiration as Tri-State children return for another year of school. One Owensboro boy is preparing for his first day, despite all he's been through. It was a milestone the Emery family wasn't sure their son would ever reach. "For him to turn six is just awesome,...
14news.com
Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro
Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: 6 hours ago. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: Jul....
14news.com
Owensboro girl gains national attention after starting newspaper
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In October, an 11-year-old girl decided to start her own newspaper. Since then, her paper has increased in popularity, and even received national attention. When Audrey Neel started the Owensboro Kids Chronicle, she didn’t think it would get a lot of attention. “I didn’t expect...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY
GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
14news.com
Fire officials: 4 injured in Owensboro apartment fire
EPD: Man arrested after shooting into home with 7 occupants, including children. Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: 12 hours ago. Gibson...
14news.com
Crews battle early morning house fire in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a house fire in Daviess County early Monday morning. That happened in the 1100 block of Woodmere Lane around 5:45. Officials say they arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the second floor and attic. They say ventilation was established to...
wevv.com
Two dead after boat overturns in Newburgh
Two people are dead after a small boat overturned while on the water at a home in Newburgh, Indiana, according to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says it happened on Saturday afternoon at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Warrick County Dispatch...
The Story Behind this Unique Kentucky Headstone is Heartbreaking
How unexpected and wonderful is that? If you want to see it in person, you can. Just drive to Hawesville!. Hawesville Cemetery (also known as Memory Gardens) in Hancock County, Kentucky, is home to one of the coolest headstones you will ever see. My friend David Wolfe, who's a local history buff and paranormal researcher, recently encountered and photographed this incredible headstone.
Several hurt in Owensboro apartment fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters said several people were hurt after a large apartment fire in Owensboro on Saturday night. Firefighters were sent to the 2300 block of Carter Road around 9 p.m. and found flames shooting from the building. The Owensboro Fire Department said at least four people were hurt and taken to the […]
14news.com
Renovations almost complete for Target store in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Management at the Target location off the Lloyd Expressway says renovations should wrap up at the end of August. Managers say the majority of the work is complete, but they are still putting the finishing touches on several new amenities in the store. They also say...
The One Pan Wonder is the Easiest Chicken Dinner You Will Ever Make
On Monday night, I was exhausted. I worked all day, but did manage to go and get my second COVID booster, which I knew would probably give me a headache and wipe me out. It did. Consequently, when it came to make dinner, I wanted something quick and easy. So,...
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0