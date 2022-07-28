ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

New York woman found dead, mauled by dog in her backyard

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9V3Y_0gwOAGPF00

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman was found mauled to death in her backyard on Long Island after she was attacked by the family dog.

Police told WABC that responding officers shot and killed the 7-year-old dog, who mutilated the victim and dragged her through the backyard of the family’s home.

The 70-year-old victim was found by her husband, who returned from work to find his wife “mangled” in the backyard and the dog still attacking her body, police told WNBC.

Police described the scene to WNBC as “horrific,” and said the dog belonged to the victim’s stepson, who died less than two weeks ago in a motorcycle accident.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told WABC that the officer who shot and killed the dog was traumatized by the scene and is being treated at a hospital.

The Nassau County SPCA told WNYW that there were no prior incidents reported involving the dog.

Officers told WPIX that they did not know what caused the dog to attack the victim.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

WATCH: Video shows NJ councilwoman allegedly hitting man, driving off

A New Jersey councilwoman has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident after hitting a cyclist in the middle of a Jersey City intersection last month. A video released by police appears to show Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise hitting a cyclist as she drove through an intersection in the city. The council member had the green light at the intersection.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WOKV

Yankees get Montas, Trivino from A's for 4 prospects

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Yankees bolstered their pitching for the stretch run and playoffs, obtaining starter Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics on Monday for four prospects. Montas, a 29-year-old right-hander, is 4-9 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts, including a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
80K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy