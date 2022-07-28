New Forney ISD Safety Coordinator Organizes Active Shooter Training for County

www.inforney.com
dallasexpress.com
Man Dies After Medical Emergency in County Jail
A man arrested by Dallas police died after what officers call a medical emergency at the Dallas County jail. The Dallas Morning News reports that the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department each shifted responsibility to the other. Officials arrested Luis Angel Perez, 25, at about...
KXII.com
Skydiving turned fatal in Whitewright
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas were a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief Fillingham said the skydiver was taken to McKinney for medical attention in an unstable condition, where he...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2200 Medical District
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:39 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Medical District. When officers arrived they could see a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment. No one was located inside the apartment. At...
Search underway for driver who ignited three fires in Kaufman County, officials say
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Authorities of Kaufman County are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ignited three separate fires, which also threatened homes, officials said Sunday. County officials said in a news release that the fires broke out around 12 p.m. Sunday along county...
Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals in schools for students, other school districts require parents to apply for free meals
Dallas, Texas – All students nationwide, regardless of their financial status, were eligible for free meals in schools as a part of the early Covid-19 pandemic measures, but that is now going to change because Congress opted not to renew waivers. For the upcoming school year, Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals for all of its students, something that the school district has been doing since 2013, but several of the North Texas school districts require parents to apply for free meals for their children.
Suspected burglar charges armed homeowner in Pleasant Grove with fatal results
A Pleasant Grove confrontation turned deadly over the weekend when a man pretending to be armed charged a homeowner who really was. Late Saturday, police were told a man was trying to break into cars on Quinto Drive
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2600 Quinto Dr
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:03 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. The preliminary investigation determined prior to being shot, the male suspect was harassing the neighborhood and attempted to break into several cars. The suspect threatened to kill one homeowner...
Forney-area strip center, businesses 'locked out' due to raw sewage seepage violating local, state, and federal regulations
FORNEY, Texas — Sever Forney-area businesses in a strip center on Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 were locked out this morning after authorities say the property owners have failed to properly install a septic system — resulting in raw sewage being seeping into a nearby field. Kaufman County Precinct 2...
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
Firefighters working to extinguish more than 100 hay bales ablaze
TERRELL, Texas — Firefighters are working on the north end of Terrell to extinguish more than 100 hay bales reportedly ablaze. The Terrell Fire Department responded to the fire in the area of Poetry Road and Town North Drive in reference to a large grass and hay bale fire.
Deadly shootings reported again across DFW over the weekend
A man is dead in Dallas and his killer is still on the run. Yesterday, the victim was found shot in the back in a parking lot on Moulin Rouge Drive near Westmoreland in West Oak Cliff.
fox4news.com
Trial begins for man accused in 2008 ‘honor killings’ of two daughters
DALLAS - A former fugitive on the FBI's Top Ten List is on trial for the murders of his two daughters. Police say Yaser Said shot his teenage daughters, 18-year-old Amina and 17-year-old Sarah, outside an Irving hotel in 2008. He went into hiding for 12 years until detectives tracked...
fox4news.com
North Texas school districts reminding parents they must apply for free school meals this year
Dallas - With the start of the school year coming up fast, many local school districts are warning parents that there is an additional step to get their students free school breakfast and lunches this year. Congress opted not to renew waivers approved in the early stages of the COVID-19...
dallasexpress.com
Officers Suffer Heat Exhaustion After Altercation
Two Dallas Police Department officers were treated for heat exhaustion last week as the area temperature continued to hover in triple digits, a sign that this summer’s hot spell impacts everyone. Paramedics responded to an incident on Fairmont Street after Dallas PD officers were called to an allegedly unruly...
WFAA
Trailer driver still wanted after sparking North Texas fire
A grass fire in Kaufman County was sparked by a trailer that caught fire. The driver kept going.
fox4news.com
Burning trailer causes 3 fires in Kaufman County; authorities search for driver
KAUFMAN, Texas - Authorities are searching for the person who drove a burning trailer that started three separate fires just east of Kaufman on Sunday. The fires broke out after someone drove the burning trailer down two county roads, Kaufman County officials said. The driver involved unhitched the burning trailer on a bridge and fled the scene before authorities arrived to put out the flames.
KWTX
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
KELLER, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man from Keller. William C. Stramp, 36, was last seen on July 12 by his mother at her home in Keller. Stramp’s white Honda 4 door car...
More victims possible following Irving ISD teacher Victor Moreno's arrest
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department is searching for additional victims of Victor Hugo Moreno, who they arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a second grader. "There is nothing leading us to believe this an isolated incident," said Irving police spokesman Robert Reeves during a Thursday morning press conference. They took the 28-year-old into custody on July 21. Moreno was charged with continuous sex abuse of a young child and improper relationship between student and educator.Detectives said Moreno assaulted his 7-year-old female victim during the school year of 2020-2021 at Townsell Elementary, where he was her teacher. Police did not receive the...
KTEN.com
Gainesville residents seriously hurt in Dallas-area crash
(KTEN) — Two Grayson County residents received "incapacitating injuries" in a head-on crash late Wednesday night on the President George Bush Turnpike in Garland, Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Volkswagen Jetta driven by 33-year-old Brandon Thompson of Gainesville was headed east on the toll road when it turned around and began driving against the flow of traffic.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2200 Keats Drive
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:52 pm, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of Keats, in a field near Texas Street. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Isarel Martinez in the field with multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez was taken to a local hospital where...
