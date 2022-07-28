‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ May Not Be a Necessary Reboot, But It Does Offer One Thing ‘PLL’ Was Missing

www.purewow.com
Katie Holmes Isn’t the Only Cast Member Who Believes There Shouldn’t Be a ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reboot
With popular ‘90s shows like That ‘70s Show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Charmed getting a reboot, it’s no surprise that Dawson’s Creek fans have been asking for one too. But, as far as Katie Holmes and some of her castmates are concerned, the overall concept seems like a very bad idea.
The Kiss Between ‘Stranger Things’ Stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour Was Entirely Their Idea
Screams could be heard around the world (okay, well, at least in our living room) when Joyce Byers and Jim Hopper kissed in Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2. Though the moment was cut short, it definitely took fans by surprise. But, what if we told you that scene was completely unscripted?
‘Virgin River’ Star Daniel Gillies (AKA Mark) Was Just Cast in a New Show—& It Sounds Really Good
Good news, Virgin River stans! We’ll be seeing more of 46-year-old actor, Daniel Gillies, who plays Mel’s deceased husband, Mark Monroe, on Netflix’s Virgin River. And while it's likely he'll remain in the cast for season 5 of the Netflix series, we have yet to find out just how they’ll feature Gillies in the upcoming season. As for now, we’ll be seeing some more work from the actor, thanks to Roku.
Everything We Know About the ‘Stranger Things’ Spin-Off Series
It’s no secret that Stranger Things is ending after season 5, but there’s a solid chance the franchise is sticking around. In fact, the Duffer brothers (AKA Matt and Ross) are working on a Stranger Things spin-off that will take the sci-fi series to another dimension. Keep scrolling...
These 2 ‘Stranger Things’ Actors Also Starred in ‘Game of Thrones’
Over the span of four seasons, Stranger Things has introduced a slew of new characters who have had a massive impact on fans. From the sweet faces who were gone too soon (*cough* Barb *cough*) to the ones we can’t actually stand (we’re looking at you, Jason Carver), the Duffer Brothers have never been shy about bringing a new name to the supernatural show.
The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival
THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Jessie James Decker Stuns In Chic Summer Couture — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Jessie James Decker once again gave us just what we needed — the most stylish summer outfit. Between strutting the runway at PARAISO Miami Swim Week and dropping new desirable designs through her clothing brand, Kittenish, the country singer has definitely been keeping busy. Lucky for us, the beauty queen still has time to sit pretty in the most chic couture!Decker posed outside for the perfect picture, which she later uploaded to Instagram...
"Knots Landing" TV Icon Donna Mills is "Hot" Again in Jordan Peele's New "Nope" Movie
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
The Hollywood Gossip
Chelsea Houska Gets Roasted For Latest Selfie: She Looks Like a Kardashian!
Chelsea was the most popular cast member during her time on the show, and now, she’s getting ready to reach a whole new level of fame. Chelsea and husband Cole DeBoer will soon star in their own HGTV show. Most reality stars dream of one day leveling up to...
Prince William Posts Surprise Video Message with Princess Charlotte—and She's Dressed Just Like Mom Kate Middleton
Royal fans woke up to a fun surprise today when they found Prince William and Princess Charlotte had made a brand-new video together. The Duke of Cambridge, 40, posted the Instagram video to the joint account he shares with wife, Kate Middleton, also 40. In the short clip, we get...
Camila Cabello Reflects on Fifth Harmony's 'Wild Ride' After 10th Anniversary with Throwback Photo
Camila Cabello is reminiscing on her time as a member of Fifth Harmony. On Thursday — one day after the former girl group celebrated the 10th anniversary of their July 27, 2012 formation on The X Factor — Cabello paid tribute to her former bandmates on social media and wished them "love and happiness."
An adulterous mystery thriller airs dirty secrets on the streaming Top 10
It’s no surprise that Giles Alderson’s mystery thriller The Stranger in Our Bed has become an unassuming smash hit on streaming this week, when it ticks so many boxes that appeal directly to a huge number of subscribers to any platform. Operating as part of a reliable genre,...
Kate Middleton Pulled Out Her Best Sailing Style for Her Latest Outing (and Also Gave Us a Hairstyle Switch)
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. We've always got our eyes locked on Kate Middleton's style, and although she's been sporting a lot of polka dot-heavy...
The Sandman’s Mason Alexander Park age, height, Instagram, roles: Everything you need to know about the Desire actor
Mason Alexander Park is The Sandman‘s Desire! Neil Gaiman’s popular dark fantasy comic book series is finally being brought to life after years of development at Netflix on August 5. Ahead of the show’s premiere, we’re looking at the cast and the talented actors who have been picked to bring Gaiman’s characters to life.
George R.R. Martin Says ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ Book Series Will End Differently Than the ‘Game of Thrones’ TV Show
It feels like just yesterday that Game of Thrones aired its final episodes, wrapping up eight seasons of fast-paced, fantasy-filled TV that dominated our attention for years. And while the show may not have ended in the way some fans wanted, the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series from which it was adapted, George R.R. Martin, just assured readers that his books will end a little differently.
Kate Walsh Says Her Character on ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Was Supposed to Be Played by a Man
You probably recognize Kate Walsh from Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Emily in Paris and 13 Reasons Why. But did you know she also plays The Handler in The Umbrella Academy?. The 54-year-old actress sat down for a recent interview with PureWow, where she discussed the popular Netflix series and...
Quinta Brunson Talks to Us About Her First-Ever Beauty Partnership with Olay (& Her Hopes for Janine in Season 2 of Abbott Elementary)
As luck would have it, we spoke to Quinta Brunson the morning after this year’s Emmy nominations rolled out. Brunson and the cast of Abbott Elementary earned seven (!) nominations for their hit series, where she also serves as creator and executive producer. “I’m so excited and honored. For everyone’s hard work to be recognized in that way feels incredible,” she tells us.
Sons of Anarchy's Kim Coates On His New Thriller, Neon Lights
Kim Coates, best known to fans for his role on the beloved AMC drama Sons of Anarchy, plays a charming, manipulative, and dangerous man in the new film Neon Lights. Appearing opposite Dana Abraham, who plays an embattled tech tycoon, Coates delivers a performance that is far more nuanced and less aggressive than you might expect from him...but no less menacing, as it becomes clear that his ability to show his charming side, helps him hide his true darkness. Coates got to do the film in the early days of COVID, when there weren't that many productions up and running -- and to appear opposite his daughter, Brenna, who plays a psychiatrist trying to help Clay (Abraham).
J.Lo Wows in Surprise Live Performance But Her Feathery Tiger-Print Pants Steal the Show
Even fresh off her wedding, Jennifer Lopez can't be slowed down. While the Hustlers actress has been enjoying a post-elopement trip around France with her now-hubby, Ben Affleck, and their kids, the 53-year-old star just surprised fans at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event with an energetic performance and a showstopping outfit.
