We Think We’ve Figured Out the Location of Prince William’s Next Surprise Outing

www.purewow.com
Related
Body Language Expert Reveals Why Kate Middleton Always Smiles at Prince William in Public
A body language expert noticed that Kate Middleton always gazes and smiles at Prince William while they're in public, and they think there's a reason for it.
epicstream.com
Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed
Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
AOL Corp
Expert Says Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Body Language Yesterday Showed a ‘Different Side’ to Their Relationship
These brand-new photos prove that Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t afraid to show the world how they feel about each other. PureWow recently spoke to body language expert Darren Stanton (on behalf of Betfair Casino), who analyzed pictures of the couple’s appearance at the 2022 Royal Charity Polo Cup yesterday.
Meghan Markle Told Off Prince Harry’s Friends Because She Didn’t Like Their Jokes, Royal Biographer Claims
Find out what a royal biographer has said about Meghan Markle going off on Harry's friends because of their crude jokes, and why some experts are defending the duchess.
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol
Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
Prince Harry Just Revealed When and Where He Realized Meghan Markle Was His ‘Soulmate’
Shortly after arriving at New York City’s United Nations headquarters hand-in-hand with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry gave his wife a shoutout during his speech honoring the late South African leader Nelson Mandela. In his address, the Duke of Sussex spoke about a photo of Mandela and his late mother,...
Michelle Obama Comments On Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Oprah Interview
Michelle Obama has commented on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s revelations made about the British royal family during their Oprah interview. The former first lady was asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal rift whilst promoting her new show Waffles + Mochi on Access Hollywood.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Infuriated Royal Family After Breaking Rules for Magazine Cover Story, Says Royal Biographer
Meghan Markle reportedly infuriated the royal family after breaking rules for a magazine cover story claimed a royal biographer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prince Williams Kisses Kate Middleton In Rare PDA Pics At Polo Match In UK: Photos
Still smitten! Kate Middleton and Prince William were so cute as they indulged in some rare PDA during a polo match on Jul. 6, 2022. The royal couple wasn’t hiding their love as they hugged and kissed at the charity match held at Guards Polo Club in Windsor, UK.
purewow.com
This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace
First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
activebeat.com
Rare Pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle You Haven’t Seen Before
Being a member of the royal family means a life in the spotlight. For Meghan and Harry, this has definitely been the case, even after they stepped away from their public royal roles to live a more private lifestyle. Throughout the course of their relationship, the pair have been magnets for photographers and royal fans. While you may think you’ve seen quite a few photos of Meghan and Harry, you’d be surprised at some of the rare photos from behind-the-scenes that you haven’t seen before. From their royal tours, to spontaneous visits to various organizations, and special moments of affection in between, follow along for our roundup of rare photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that you may have never seen.
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Queen's Great-Grandchildren 'Were a Lovely Unit' at Wedding for Zara Tindall's Half-Sister: See Pics!
Members of the British royal family got together over the weekend for a stunning summer wedding. Stephanie Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne's ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips, got married to William Hosier at St. Mary The Virgin Church in Tetbury. Although Princess Anne and Mark divorced in 1992 after 20 years of marriage, the former couple has remained friendly and the occasion served as a big family get-together that included many of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren serving as members of the bridal party!
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Showed ‘Power’ at Their Recent Wimbledon Appearance
Prince William and Kate Middleton made an appearance together at Wimbledon and weren't afraid to show off their "power," according to one body language expert.
Queen Elizabeth’s Jaw-Dropping Collection of Royal Jewels Is on Display at Buckingham Palace
Holding onto precious jewelry has been the royal family’s jam for generations. Now a new UK exhibition is putting those skills—and the heirlooms they’ve culled—on full display. The show, organized by the Royal Collection Trust, showcases pieces from Her Majesty’s extensive prized jewelry collection. The exhibition,...
People
Kate Middleton (in a Wetsuit!) Joins Sailboat Race with Team Great Britain
The Duchess of Cambridge headed to the historic naval town of Plymouth in Devon Sunday to take part in the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix and dressed for the occasion in a smart navy blue sweater with white nautical stripes. Kate, 40, matched her look with white linen shorts with...
Harry Wouldn't 'Have Married Meghan' if Diana Was Alive—Ex Royal Aide
A former palace press secretary who worked closely with Diana has said that if she were alive today "we would not be going through this" referring to Harry.
Prince Harry's America-bashing UN speech treated US like he treats his family: Piers Morgan
Prince Harry, the younger son of United Kingdom heir Prince Charles, is treating his newly-adopted country of the United States the same disrespectful way he treated his family in recent years, Fox Nation host Piers Morgan said Wednesday. Harry was a keynote speaker at the United Nations, where he lamented...
Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears
Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.・
'Extravagant' Royal Couple Won't Go Into Retirement Quietly, Expert Says
Princess Michael of Kent has raised eyebrows over the years, once telling an interviewer she was more royal than the royal family.
Comments / 0