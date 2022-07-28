Lily James Ditched Her Dark Brown Hair for a Buttery Blonde Hue: ‘Hair Miracle’

Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it. According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO