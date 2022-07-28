ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Dem and GOP PACs Join Forces to Unseat WA Lawmaker Leading on Climate

By Will Casey
The Stranger
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thestranger.com

Comments / 12

gege cacaca
4d ago

the only reason we are having such a big heat wave is because of the Sun solor cycle. we are approaching the peak. we always have heat waves at this time. don't believe the fake news about climate change.

Reply(5)
13
ERROR 404
4d ago

I used to pick up copies of the stranger back in the 90s, they had good lists of local music shows and I'd use the rest to line my cats literbox....now with the internet and Seattle's music scene being virtually dead the stranger is good for nothing...like literally, not good for a single thing. lol

Reply
8
Barb Thompson
4d ago

tired of these negative ads both parties spew. they need to run on their merit's, not things they promise. they never follow through on those.

Reply(1)
7
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Primary Prep: A preview of some of Washington state 2022 top primaries

Are we in for a Red Wave in the 2022 mid-term election? Or will Americans firmly opposed to MAGA politics of former President Donald Trump and his supporters go blue in an attempt to keep such ideology at bay? Perhaps the sagging approval numbers for President Joe Biden will drag other Democrats down. Where does the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe decision factor into the election? Or gun control with the post-pandemic return of mass shootings?
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Campaign 2022: What you need to know about major August primary races in Washington

Ballots for the August 2022 primary election are due by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with a handful of high-profile races hanging in the balance across Washington state. Washington Senator Patty Murray has her sights set on a sixth term, having spent nearly 30 years in the role after first stepping into the role in 1993. Despite her lengthy tenure, she believes that she has plenty to accomplish.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
City
Bellingham, WA
The Stranger

You Can Still Vote!

Tomorrow is the day. While it’s not quite the Super Bowl for democracy fans, or even really the playoffs, the midterm primary elections present a major opportunity for voters to make some change in state and federal politics. Though Washington makes it very easy to participate in elections, traditionally...
WASHINGTON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

LEGISLATORS FILE MEASURE TO FREEZE PROPERTY TAXES FOR SENIORS

Last week, four state Republican lawmakers launched a ballot measure, asking voters to sign and support a petition for a constitutional amendment that would freeze the property tax assessment of a primary residence in the year in which a senior homeowner reaches age 65. Senators Bill Kennemer of Oregon City...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Joe Fitzgibbon
ijpr.org

In a push to make Oregon's November ballot, Betsy Johnson sizes up her audience

It’s mid-June, in St. Helens, Oregon, and several hundred people have come out to the Columbia County fairgrounds to see a local political star. A cover band plays hits as the crowd spills over a broad lawn, mingling over mocktails and Mexican food. Children do cartwheels, the local sheriff glad-hands, and watching over it all are an owlish pair of glasses.
OREGON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Wealth taxes vs. 'the party is over' in Washington's 36th District Senate primary

(The Center Square) – The state Senate race in Seattle’s 36th District comes down to a key difference of opinions on taxes and spending. Rep. Noel Frame, D-Seattle, is looking to move on from her spot on the House of Representatives and instead stand for the district that covers Seattle’s Queen Anne, Ballard, Interbay and Magnolia.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The other Republicans in Washington state: Today So Far

Mainstream Republicans of Washington are backing candidates in the August primary. What you need to watch out for as things warm up around the Northwest. The cost/health/benefit analysis of running those fans and AC units throughout this heat wave. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for...
WASHINGTON STATE
WWEEK

Endorsements Hint at Shape of Oregon Governor’s Race

Although election season is now in the political doldrums where campaigns go mostly dark until Labor Day, each of the three major candidates for Oregon governor made news this week. Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson (D-Scappoose), who is now unaffiliated with any party, reported a $100,000 contribution from Sid DeBoer,...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacs#Election Local#Labor Union#Politics State#Election State#Gop#Republicans#Democrats#The Jackson Legacy Fund#Democratic#The State Legislature#The Laborers Local 292#Pac
wpln.org

In the hotly contested primary for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District, money and loyalty to Trump divide a large GOP field

Tennessee’s 5th District is the only seat in the state without an incumbent running in a congressional race this year. The district, which has been represented by Jim Cooper, D-Nashville, used to contain all of Davidson County. But after redistricting, it now has parts of Williamson and Wilson counties and all of Marshall, Murray and Lewis counties.
TENNESSEE STATE
Natchez Democrat

Sanders on withdrawing from race: ‘It’s time to go’

NATCHEZ — Judge Lillie Sanders, who has served the Sixth Circuit Court District that includes Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties since 1989, has withdrawn from seeking reelection after her name appeared on the ballot unopposed. Sanders said after facing health issues, she just decided “it’s time.”
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
nbcrightnow.com

State Attorney General Investigating Seattle Pacific University

SEATTLE, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson confirmed today that his office is investigating potential illegal discrimination by Seattle Pacific University's Administration. The lawsuit stems from Seattle Pacific University's (SPU) admission that it refuses to hire gay faculty and staff. In May students and staff at the University staged...
Detroit News

Dixon at final GOP debate: Female voters don't want 'bully' as governor

Pontiac — Michigan's Republican governor hopefuls clashed Wednesday over who's best positioned to defeat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November, with the lone female candidate saying voters don't want a "bully" occupying the state's highest office. Six days before the primary election, the exchanges highlighted the eighth and final...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy