Washougal schools leader leaving to be closer to family business

Portland Housing Bureau Director Shannon Callahan, after working for the city for five years, recently submitted her resignation. (“Portland paid its housing director $88K to leave,” July 21) Her spokesperson said that Ms. Callahan was leaving of her own accord. The city, under the terms of her contract, rewarded her with a payment of $87,620 - half of her annual salary, while she agreed not to sue. Other high ranking city officials, some who did a good job and some who didn’t, have received a full year’s pay as a severance.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO