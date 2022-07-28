Washougal schools leader leaving to be closer to family business

www.camaspostrecord.com
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat WaveDaniella CressmanPortland, OR
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
ijpr.org
In a push to make Oregon's November ballot, Betsy Johnson sizes up her audience
It’s mid-June, in St. Helens, Oregon, and several hundred people have come out to the Columbia County fairgrounds to see a local political star. A cover band plays hits as the crowd spills over a broad lawn, mingling over mocktails and Mexican food. Children do cartwheels, the local sheriff glad-hands, and watching over it all are an owlish pair of glasses.
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
IRS auctions off Sherwood house on 20 acres Monday with bids starting at $482,818
Home shoppers frustrated by the low number of residential properties for sale in the Portland area sometimes look for off-market listings, which can be foreclosures, or by working directly with an owner. Another alternative to conventional For Sale signs in the yard? An Internal Revenue Service auction, in which an...
Readers respond: Cascade of failure includes decriminalization
Chuck Brinkerhoff in his recent letter to the editor laments society’s “cascade of failures” that is responsible for the plight of the unhoused, but he doesn’t offer specifics. (“Readers respond: Cascade of failures,” July 22) Let me offer one glaring example of how society...
Readers respond: Stop big severance payouts
Portland Housing Bureau Director Shannon Callahan, after working for the city for five years, recently submitted her resignation. (“Portland paid its housing director $88K to leave,” July 21) Her spokesperson said that Ms. Callahan was leaving of her own accord. The city, under the terms of her contract, rewarded her with a payment of $87,620 - half of her annual salary, while she agreed not to sue. Other high ranking city officials, some who did a good job and some who didn’t, have received a full year’s pay as a severance.
TechCrunch
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
kptv.com
Fire damages Ridgefield home
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire started in a Ridgefield neighborhood and spread to a nearby house Monday morning, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue. Firefighters got the call at about 7 a.m. from a neighbor who saw black smoke coming out of a house on the 1400 Block of Northwest 304th Circle. CCFR said the fire started outside the home and spread to the walls and attic before the fire department was called.
fox40jackson.com
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 6th death
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least six people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell...
Free community fridges flourish in Portland, along with problems
Jeana and Mark Menger sleep with their car keys near their bedside, and they have a plan. Should a man who has frequented the community refrigerator full of free food on their Portland street make good on his vow to burn down their bungalow, they will climb out their bedroom window and drive off to safety.
Officials plead with swimmers to wear life jackets amid recent drownings
In the wake of several water emergencies this week, first responders want the public to be aware that the rivers are more dangerous than normal for this time of year.
Potter Fire closes part of Pacific Crest Trail
A fire in the Willamette National Forest has closed the Pacific Crest Trail in an area of southern Oregon, the US Forest Service posted on their Facebook page.
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Sheriff’s deputies respond to shooting in St. Johns neighborhood
The vehicle and the suspected shooter left the area prior to deputies arriving. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood of Vancouver. On Sunday (July 31) at about 2:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a disturbance with a weapon...
Molalla woman wins crown
Kayla Gathright was named Miss Oregon for America Strong and will compete for the national title.Kayla Gathright of Molalla was crowned Miss Oregon for America Strong 2022 on July 16 at the Grand Theater in Salem. That title means she will compete in the Miss for America Strong 2022 Pageant in Las Vegas at the Westgate Resort Hotel at the conclusion of America Week, Aug. 12-20. Her performance will take place Thursday, Aug. 18. More pageant details are available at www.mrsamerica.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WWEEK
How a Crucial Thread in Portland’s Social Safety Net Frayed Without Anyone Noticing
If you’ve lived in Portland long enough, you probably have some manner of relationship with the Taft Home, a low-income, assisted living, senior home in Southwest Portland. It conspicuously sits on the iconic Crystal Ballroom block, a four-story, brick-red building plainly visible from the 405 where it heralds the exit that leads to Powell’s, the Crystal Ballroom, Everyday Music, and the glossy storefronts of the Pearl District.
New leases aim to keep Oregon renters from taking their landlord to court
A widely used lease template drafted by a Portland-area apartment industry group has alarmed tenants who say the new contract contains clauses that limit their right to take their landlord to court. Multifamily NW, which represents more than a thousand landlords and property companies, updates its lease template annually to...
ClarkCountyToday
Judge denies motion for a preliminary injunction in lawsuit against Auditor Greg Kimsey
Lawsuit filed by Kimsey’s opponent in Nov. 8 general election alleged the Clark County Elections Office sent an incorrect primary ballot to over 300,000 voters. In a hearing held Friday (July 29) morning, Clark County Superior Court Judge Derek Vanderwood denied a request for a preliminary injunction that was made as part of a lawsuit against Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey and Clark County Elections Director Cathie Garber.
firstsportz.com
“Bolt Mobility vanishes abruptly” Usain Bolt’s start-up backed by Indian firm has ceased operations in US
Usain Bolt, who has won eight Olympic gold medals, co-founded the mobility firm Bolt Mobility. According to reports in the media, Bolt Mobility abruptly vanished from some of its markets in the US, leaving e-bikes and other equipment abandoned and unanswered calls. In May of this year, Bolt raised $40.2...
Thousands get nekkid on annual Portland bike ride
For the first time in about 3 years, thousands of naked bike riders cycled their way through the streets of Portland Saturday night.
