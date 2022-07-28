WATCH: High Winds In Minnesota Set Nine Semi-Trucks On Their Side

(FOX 9) - Drought conditions continue to expand across the Twin Cities metro and much of central Minnesota and western Wisconsin because we just can't seem to get any persistent rain in many of these areas. If you've paid even the slightest attention to the radar over the last few weeks, it seems like every time a storm rolls toward the Twin Cities, it seemingly falls apart as it moves in or splits and goes around us, leaving us entirely dry or with just a taste of light rain.

