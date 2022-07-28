Bellevue Arts Fair: creative fun for the whole family

Welcome to Seattle’s Child’s Summer Route 66 AUGUST, a map to guide you through August 2022. Whether you count it in months, weeks, days or hours, summer is the season for family doing and going. It’s the season of long, active, outdoor fun as you hike, bike, swim, dance and play close to home or across Washington State. It’s a time for lazy inside days spent reading, learning and watching creativity bloom from boredom. And, it’s the season of Washington’s major and most popular family-friendly fairs and festivals, the biggest and oldest of which are right here in Puget Sound.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO