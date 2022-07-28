Bellevue Arts Fair: creative fun for the whole family

www.seattleschild.com
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Art Beat: Taste Edmonds live music announced and more August activities you don’t want to miss
This year’s Taste Edmonds is Aug. 19-21. Due to limited capacity at Frances Anderson Playfield with the addition of all-ages attendees this year, you are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Live music lineup:. Friday, Aug. 19. Noon-4 p.m. DJ. 4-5 p.m. Cloud Cover. 5:30-7 p.m. Queen Mother (Queen...
myedmondsnews.com
More free summer concerts in Edmonds this week
Mark your calendars for more free summer concerts — Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 2 and 4, at Hazel Miller Plaza, and Sunday Aug. 7 at City Park. The concert on Aug. 2, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Hazel Miller Plaza (5th Avenue South and Maple Street), will feature DownTown Mountain Boys Bluegrass. Veteran bluegrassers Terry Enyeart (bass, lead and harmony vocals), Dave Keenan (banjo, fiddle, lead and harmony vocals), Don Share (guitar, lead and harmony vocals), Tom Moran (Mandolin) and Paul Elliott (fiddle), seen for years in such popular bands as Ranch Romance, Rural Delivery, The Sons of the Pioneers, Rainy Pass, and Who’s Driving?, have come together in a match made in musical heaven. For more information, go to www.downtownmountainboys.com.
KUOW
A glassy gift shines a new path
In a small clear box, Etsuko Ichikawa keeps a small piece of vitrified glass that was given to her on a tour of the Hanford nuclear site. This vitrified glass encases radioactive material before it is disposed of through burial. As an artist trained in making glass, this object becomes something of a totem for Ichikawa, who turns her eye towards nuclear legacies,environmental degradation, and human impacts on the environment.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Brown pelicans
Photographer Doug Parrott notes that two brown pelicans — an uncommon visitor — have been observed on the south jetty of the Edmonds waterfront for the last few days. These were seen from the Edmonds Marina fuel dock. “Thanks to the birder who steered me in the right direction,” Parrott said.
seattleschild.com
Seattle’s Child Summer Route 66: Your roadmap to family fun in AUGUST
Welcome to Seattle’s Child’s Summer Route 66 AUGUST, a map to guide you through August 2022. Whether you count it in months, weeks, days or hours, summer is the season for family doing and going. It’s the season of long, active, outdoor fun as you hike, bike, swim, dance and play close to home or across Washington State. It’s a time for lazy inside days spent reading, learning and watching creativity bloom from boredom. And, it’s the season of Washington’s major and most popular family-friendly fairs and festivals, the biggest and oldest of which are right here in Puget Sound.
q13fox.com
Pet of the Week: Tide & Bounce
Tide and Bounce are two nearly identical sisters who got their names after rescuers found them in a laundry basket. They're staying with our friends at Meow Cat Rescue in Kirkland and need a loving, forever home!
shorelineareanews.com
Destinations: Blue Angels launch at Jet Blast Bash Festival August 6-7
Outdoor family festival offers the closest experience to Blues’ Seafair Takeoffs. SEATTLE, July 28, 2022—The Museum of Flight’s annual Jet Blast Bash outdoor flightline festival, is the closest event to the Blue Angels’ dynamic takeoffs and landings for the Boeing Seafair Air Show August 6-7, 2022.
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Washington
LoveFood found the most delicious grilled cheese in every state.
seattleite.com
Seattle Staycations: Cedarbrook Lodge
We’ve found the ideal temporary home at Cedarbrook Lodge, whether you simply take advantage of a few days “away” at this South Seattle oasis this summer — or use it as a jumping off/returning point before or after farther-flung travels. We recently used the welcoming lodge to bookend an extended trip overseas, and we can genuinely report that it made the departure smooth and calm — and the jet-lagged landing back on U.S. soil feel soft and seamless.
everout.com
This Week in Seattle Food News: Lobster Rolls, Vietnamese Coffee, and a New Bar
Turning on your oven isn't an option this weekend, so we have you covered with the latest and greatest eats in Seattle, from Vietnamese coffee at Aroom Coffee to lobster rolls at Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls. Plus, read about a new "sober-curious" bar, a bake sale raising funds for abortion access, and Musang's limited-time outdoor cookout menu. Check out our food and drink guide for more ideas.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
19534 SE 51st St
Embrace the lake lifestyle from this shared waterfront oasis located just one house off the beach. A rare opportunity to join a community of 14 homes with access to over 80' of waterfront, 2 large L-shaped docks with moorage, sandy beach and grassy picnic area. Savor spectacular sunrises and witness the lake come alive with kayakers, boaters and paddlers from your private view deck. On the market for the first time, this comfortable late mid-century home offers strong bones, stunning water views, a complete second kitchen and spacious heated shop. Nestled on a private lakeside cul de sac in desirable Eagle Cove with easy access to I-90, downtown Issaquah and award-winning Issaquah schools.
The Suburban Times
Senior Dogs at Local Shelter Fetch Grant
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Old dogs have something to wag about this summer, as the Grey Muzzle Organization announces the recipients of its annual grants, and dogs at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County are among the winners. The Humane Society for Tacoma...
Gorgeous $1.5 Million Washington Victorian Home Is an Amazing Time Capsule
A Washington State Victorian Home Has An Amazing View And Rooms. You could live like royalty in this fantastic Victorian-era house in Washington State. 10 Baths Are Just Part Of The Amenities This Home Offers In Washington State. One of my favorite Facebook groups is Zillow Gone Wild and when...
The Stranger
Seattle Sticker Patrol: This Is Bananas!
Here's the obligatory Gwen Stefani song that immediately popped into my head when I saw this sticker. The 2000s were wild:. Not Technically a Sticker... ... but truly captured my feelings from over this whole pandemic. Seen In South Lake Union. I'm only upset because I had to look up...
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 29-31, 2022
Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day FRIDAY. LIVE MUSIC. Downtown Summer Sounds Like Add to a...
Decision Made On Mexican Food Ban At Tacoma Farmers Market
Angry customers still have words for the organization behind the decision.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Tacoma 2022
Located between the world’s coolest cities in the Northwest, Tacoma is the smaller little sister but still has a vibrant urban core. Visit the underrated Washington gem located on the banks of Puget Soun and find yourself surrounded by a thriving art scene, awesome shops, trendy coffee shops, interesting museums, charming neighborhoods, diverse cuisine, friendly locals and world-renowned glass art all framed by a beautiful backdrop of Mount Rainier.
Where can You Find Walchli Melons?
Summer is officially here! Technically, it has been here for a while, but cutting into a Walchli black mamba watermelon from Hermiston Melon Company solidifies it! I have yet to purchase a watermelon this year because I have been holding out for a Walchli melon! Well, they are ripe, ready, and coming to a town near you!
busytourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tacoma (Washington)
Tacoma, Washington is known for its vibrant, urban culture, incredible artistry at every turn and a healthy smattering of sophistication. If you’re looking for all the coolest things to do in Tacoma, you’ve come to the right place. Herein, you can dive into Tacoma’s rich art scene, some...
