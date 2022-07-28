Asking for Legal Input: Josh Guillory Asks for Louisiana Attorney General’s Opinion as Lafayette Council Members Raise Leadership Concerns

The popular boutique, The Pink Paisley is expanding their store once again. The Pink Paisley is located in the On The Boulevard shopping center at Arnould Blvd and Johnston Street. The owners announced that they will be gaining another 5,000 square feet of retail space. The store will now be about 10,000 square feet total. This will provide customers with more space when they shop in the store and it will also provide the option to offer more unique items in the store.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO