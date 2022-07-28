Asking for Legal Input: Josh Guillory Asks for Louisiana Attorney General’s Opinion as Lafayette Council Members Raise Leadership Concerns

kpel965.com
Related
Jamie Guillory, Wife of Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Issues Statement After Husband Checks Himself into Rehab
On Monday, the office of Josh Guillory issued a press release announcing that the Lafayette Mayor-President made the decision to check himself into rehab in an effort to seek treatment for possible alcohol addiction and untreated PTSD. In the release, Mayor-President Guillory said one of his main reasons for seeking...
Election 2022: Six Incumbents Unopposed in Youngsville, Voters to Fill Vacated Seat
Going into the July qualifying period for the November 8th Election, there were seven city positions up for grabs in Youngsville. After the qualifying period was over, only one of those elected positions will have competition for it. We start at the top as Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter appeared to...
Person Attempts to Jump From Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital Parking Garage
We are following a developing story from a parking garage at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital. A number of folks on social media reported on Sunday afternoon that a person jumped from a parking garage at the Lafayette hospital. We reached out to the Lafayette Police Department and they issued the...
Louisiana Woman Calls Police… On Her Drug Customer
A New Iberia woman who was selling drugs called police on one of her customers who pointed a gun at her. So she called the police... you can't make this up... she was selling drugs, and she called... the police... Did she think they were going to back her up? That they would say..."You poor thing... he really shouldn't have done that..."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanitation Worker in Baton Rouge Pinned to Truck in Accident
Some sad news out of Baton Rouge on Thursday morning. WAFB reports that a sanitation worker was injured in an accident Thursday morning after a vehicle reportedly hit the back of a truck that he was on. The accident happened on Coursey Boulevard, resulting in lane closures during the morning...
Foot Chase Involving New Iberia Police and Suspect Goes Viral [VIDEO]
A video from New Iberia was sent to us and it shows a suspect fleeing on foot from officers with the New Iberia Police Department. The suspect was seen running through yards, jumping fences, and then ultimately down a street. As you can see below, officers gave chase while the suspect attempted to flee.
Acadia Parish Animal Rescue Needs Your Help
Haseya's New Beginning Animal Rescue in the Crowley and Rayne areas is in need of your help. The rescue is hosting a BBQ burger fundraiser and adoption day on Saturday, July 30th in Crowley at the Crowley Vet Hospital. Where you come in is purchasing a ticket for only $5.
Over 100,000 Pounds of P.F. Chang’s Products Recalled
I love P.F. Chang’s and since we don't have one here in Lafayette I occasionally buy some of their frozen meals to satisfy my cravings. However, if you buy P.F. Chang’s products you may want to check them before you feed the whole family. More than 100,000 pounds of frozen P.F. Chang’s products are being recalled due to an issue with branding.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lafayette Boutique Announces Exciting Expansion
The popular boutique, The Pink Paisley is expanding their store once again. The Pink Paisley is located in the On The Boulevard shopping center at Arnould Blvd and Johnston Street. The owners announced that they will be gaining another 5,000 square feet of retail space. The store will now be about 10,000 square feet total. This will provide customers with more space when they shop in the store and it will also provide the option to offer more unique items in the store.
LAFAYETTE: Johnston Street Cash Video
After viewing the video of the crash on Johnston Street, I am reminded of how important it is to stop and help if you witness an accident. I some other countries, it is illegal to NOT stop if you are one of the first few vehicles at a crash scene. I think that, in Germany, the first 3 vehicles at the scene must stop and render aid.
New Restaurant Coming Soon to Lafayette
When one door closes, another opens. In this case, it's the same door on a building that has housed a few previous restaurants. Let's hope that the 3rd time is the charm. A new restaurant is coming to a fairly busy intersection in Lafayette, replacing one that closed its doors months ago.
Motorcyclist Dies Following Crash in Lafayette (UPDATED)
(UPDATED STORY): Lafayette Police say the rider involved in Sunday evening's crash has been identified as 27-year-old Jake A. Chaisson of Lafayette. He has died from his injuries. ______________________________________________________________. (ORIGINAL STORY): A motorcyclist is listed in critical condition and is suffering from severe injuries following a crash Sunday night in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lafayette Police Identify Body Found Floating in Vermilion River Near Surrey Street, Drowning Ruled Accidental
Lafayette Police say the body of an "older male" was found floating in the Vermilion River late Tuesday night. According to Sgt. Robin Green, the body found floating in the Vermilion River near Surrey Street on Tuesday night has been identified. The body found in the Vermillion River yesterday evening...
South Louisiana Storm Threat Lessens for the Weekend
Call me old-fashioned but I find something very comforting in hearing a rumble of thunder and the splash of raindrops on my roof on a summer afternoon. Having grown up in the Gulf South, it's just what the weather does this time of year. And, if it weren't for those afternoon and early evening thunderstorms, can you imagine just how hot it would be?
Azteca’s Mexican Cuisine in Lafayette Has Permanently Closed
Sadly, another Lafayette business has closed its doors. The owners of Azteca's Mexican Cuisine, located at 3535 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in the Ambassador Row Shopping Center, have announced they have permanently shut down operations. It appears that the long-time Hub City eatery has been closed for a few days, making...
Save 50% at Acadiana Lane’s Action Alley Arcade
Beginning on Friday, July 29, at 6am, $50 gift certificates to Acadiana Lane's Action Alley Arcade will go on sale for only $25, while supplies last. While mom and dad are enjoying bowling, the kids can go crazy with a $50 gift card in Acadiana Lanes' Action Alley, Lafayette's premiere arcade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago Live in Lafayette at the Heymann Performing Arts Center October 26
Chicago will be in Lafayette for one night only at the Heymann Performing Arts Center this Fall!. Chicago Live In Lafayette Heymann Performing Arts Center October 26. Chicago has been called one of the "most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era" and they're coming to Lafayette on October 26.
The Mercredi Show 2022 Fall Season Schedule Announced
The Mercredi Show, which is a free concert series at Pelican Park in Carencro, returns for its Fall 2022 Season. Every Wednesday during a seven-week stretch this fall, you'll be able to enjoy great live music from a variety of local and regional artists. As far as the lineup, you...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0