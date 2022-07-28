Jersey numbers for newest Chiefs at training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs have added some new faces to the 90-man offseason roster over the past few days.

The team signed a trio of players in OT Evin Ksiezarczyk, OT David Steinmetz and DE Azur Kamara at the onset of training camp. They placed WR Justyn Ross on injured reserve and waived DT Cortez Broughton (failed physical) in order to make room for the signings.

New players mean we have new jersey numbers to know if you’re out attending practice in St. Joseph, Missouri. You can find our pre-camp 90-man roster by jersey number here. Below you’ll find a look at the numbers assigned to each new player:

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports