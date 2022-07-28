ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Jersey numbers for newest Chiefs at training camp

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUlUY_0gwNvUln00

The Kansas City Chiefs have added some new faces to the 90-man offseason roster over the past few days.

The team signed a trio of players in OT Evin Ksiezarczyk, OT David Steinmetz and DE Azur Kamara at the onset of training camp. They placed WR Justyn Ross on injured reserve and waived DT Cortez Broughton (failed physical) in order to make room for the signings.

New players mean we have new jersey numbers to know if you’re out attending practice in St. Joseph, Missouri. You can find our pre-camp 90-man roster by jersey number here. Below you’ll find a look at the numbers assigned to each new player:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m98Bz_0gwNvUln00
Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K51a6_0gwNvUln00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjazB_0gwNvUln00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27

On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement. In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur. “As I approach getting ready for my seventh training...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best highlights from Day 4 of Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs completed another successful practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri on Saturday. This was the final padless practice, with an off day on Sunday and the first day of pads coming on Monday, August 1. The team ramped up their workload with the most team drills we’d seen to this point in a single practice session. When the pads come on next week, they’ll be able to go full speed with no worries at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs among most expensive NFL teams to watch

The Kansas City Chiefs are ranked among the most expensive NFL teams to watch according to TicketIQ. As it turns out, fans enjoy watching a winning product. The folks at TicketIQ have put together a list of the most and least expensive teams in the National Football League to watch in a live setting, and they are trending toward the top tier of franchises these days. In fact, in the 2021 season, only five teams were pricier to watch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 4-Star EDGE Decommits From Nebraska

2023 four-star edge rusher Ashley Williams has decommitted from Nebraska. Williams announced his decision on Twitter. “I would like to thank the University of Nebraska, Coach Scott Frost, and Coach Mickey Joseph for your time and effort during the recruitment process,” Williams wrote. “In light of recent events and lapse in communication, my family and I think it’s best that I decommit and refocus at this time. I want to express my gratitude for every opportunity and give a special shout out to Nebraska fans and Coach Joseph for his relentless efforts.” Williams visited Auburn on July 30. The Tigers now appear to be the favorite to land Williams. 247 Sports Composite ranks Williams as the 37th-best edge rusher in the 2023 class. @_ZHSFootball @CoachBrew1 @CoachJaysmith18 @BHoward_11 @samspiegs @RivalsNick @RivalsCole @adamgorney @RecruitLouisian @JeritRoser @CoachWilliamsII pic.twitter.com/g7Pb4YvYDU — Ashley L. Williams Jr. (@AshleyLWilliam4) July 31, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs are getting a changed version of Frank Clark in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting a changed version of DE Frank Clark for the 2022 NFL season. Clark has gone through an offseason transformation, both mentally and physically in hopes of finding more success on the football field. Since his arrival via trade with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, Clark has been on a bit of a downward trend in terms of his health and performance.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justyn Ross
Person
David Steinmetz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated list of Vikings free agents still left unsigned

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for their first padded practice in their second week of training camp, while former players for the team are still looking for a job. There are multiple key veteran players, including four-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr, waiting around for the right offer from another team. Granted, it was recently reported that the Dallas Cowboys should be one of the teams to watch out for as a potential suitor for Barr.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star RB Richard Young announces commitment

Some things can change in a matter of hours, can’t they? Late Friday morning, we published an article reflecting a new prediction that had been logged for five-star running back Richard Young to commit to the Oregon Ducks, choosing them over both Alabama and Georgia. Not long after, Young announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. We can’t say we saw that one coming… The Ducks were seemingly in a great position to land Young, especially after getting a commitment from five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who developed a nice relationship with Young during the recruiting process. Instead, the Ducks will have to watch Young, the No. 2 RB in the 2023 class, go to Alabama and play out his future there. It is certainly a bummer after getting hopes up for a potential commitment, but Oregon fans should still be happy they have four-star running back Dante Dowdell in the fold for the 2023 class. Film Richard Young’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9910 FL RB Rivals 4 6.0 FL RB ESPN 4 89 FL RB On3 Recruiting 4 95.58 FL RB 247 Composite 4 95 FL RB Vitals Hometown Lehigh Acres, Florida Projected Position Running Back Height 5-foot-11 Weight 200 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on Feb. 16, 2021 Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Alabama Crimson Tide Georgia Bulldogs Twitterhttps://twitter.com/richardyoung239/status/155314235634955878411
EUGENE, OR
Dolphin Nation

Video: Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for gorgeous 65-yard TD in training camp as fans go wild

A sight the Miami Dolphins hope to see often this season took place Saturday at training camp when Tua Tagovailoa connected with new wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown. While the touchdown means nothing regarding the upcoming 2022 NFL season, the completion will provide at least a temporary boost in the confidence of Tagovailoa, who enters the year with concerns surrounding his future with the franchise.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#De Azur Kamara
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frank Clark 'ecstatic' over Chiefs' addition of Carlos Dunlap

The Kansas City Chiefs made a big addition to the defensive line this past week, signing veteran edge rusher Carlos Dunlap on a one-year deal. Dunlap has yet to arrive at Chiefs training camp, but as soon as he does join the team, he’ll be welcomed with open arms by his teammates. That includes Chiefs DE Frank Clark, who told reporters that he was ecstatic to add Dunlap to the team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes' most impressive passes over the years

Patrick Mahomes is up to his old tricks. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who has been known to toss a number of unique throws during his five-year NFL career, was seen working on his behind-the-back pass at training camp this week. In five seasons, Mahomes has completed 66.1% of his...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs injury, absence updates from Day 4 of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs held their fourth full training camp practice on Saturday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. Franchise-tagged LT Orlando Brown Jr. remains absent from training camp practices and has yet to report to camp. The three players on the active/PUP list, CB Rashad Fenton, RT Lucas Niang and OL Prince Tega Wanogho, each remain on the list and absent from team practices. You might have seen a few of them working in the training tent during the course of practice, but they won’t be on the practice field for any individual or team drills.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
179K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy